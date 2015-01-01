पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उज्जैन में सड़क हादसा:मजदूरों से भरी बस पलटी; एक की मौत; एक दर्जन घायल, कानपुर से अहमदाबाद जा रही थी बस

उज्जैन17 मिनट पहले
बीच रोड पलटी बस को जेसीबी की मदद से हटाया गया।

मक्सीरोड-शंकरपुर के पास बुधवार को हुए सड़क हादसे में एक युवक की मौत हो गई है, जबकि एक दर्जन लोग घायल हो गए हैं।

जानकारी के मुताबिक यहां यात्रियों से भरी तेज रफ्तार बस और ट्रक की आमने-सामने से टक्कर हाे गई। टक्कर के बाद बस पलट गई। बस कानपुर से अहमदाबाद जा रही थी। बस में सवार ज्यादातर मजदूर वर्ग के लोग सवार थे। टक्कर इतनी जबर्दस्त थी कि बस और ट्रक का आगे का हिस्सा पूरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। हादसे के बाद सड़क पर लंबा जाम लग गया। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने घायलों को अस्पताल भिजवाया। सुबह पुलिस ने जेसीबी की मदद से बस को हटवाया, तब कहीं जाकर यातायात सामान्य हो सका।

