दुर्घटना:फरवरी तक सीधे हो जाएंगे सोडंग और रामगढ़ फंटे के अंधेमोड़, जनवरी 2019 में हुई दुर्घटना में 12 लोगों की गई थी जान

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
उज्जैन-उन्हेल रोड के सोडंग व रामगढ़ यानी मोजमखेड़ी फंटे के अंधे मोड़ फरवरी तक सीधे कर दिए जाएंगे। रामगढ़ फंटे के मोड़ को सीधा करने के लिए काम चल रहा है। इन दोनों मोड़ को सीधा करने में 2.7 करोड़ रु. का खर्च आएगा। अक्टूबर में ही रामगढ़ फंटे के मोड़ को सुधारने का कार्य शुरू हो गया था।

यहां पेड़ों की कटाई-छंटाई के बाद लेवलिंग करके रोलर चलाए जा रहे हैं। 28-29 जनवरी 2019 की रात को रामगढ़ फंटे के पास वैन और कार की टक्कर में 12 लोगों की मौत हुई थी। इस हादसे के बाद इस मोड़ को सीधा करने की मांग उठने लगी थी। ग्रामीणों ने पास के ही सोडंग के अंधे मोड़ को भी सीधा करने की मांग की थी। तब शासन ने मोड़ को सीधा करने के लिए एक करोड़ रु. स्वीकृत किए थे।
टर्न को सीधा करने के बाद आसपास क्षेत्र में पौधारोपण
दोनों मोड़ को सीधा करने के बाद एमपीआरडीसी यहां पौधारोपण करवाएगा। इसलिए यहां 2015 में वन विभाग द्वारा लगाए गए कुछ बढ़ते पौधे प्रभावित हुए है। पहले इन्हें ट्रांसप्लांट करना तय हुआ था लेकिन अब एमपीआरडीसी के संभागीय प्रबंधक एसके मनवानी ने कहना है कि मोड़ सीधे करने के बाद दोनों तरफ पौधे रौपे जाएंगे। इनकी देखरेख करवाई जाएगी।

