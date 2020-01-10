पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:केंद्रीय विशेषज्ञ जांचेंगे महाकाल मंदिर स्ट्रक्चर की मजबूती

उज्जैन13 घंटे पहले
  • भवन अनुसंधान की टीम आज आएगी, उपकरणों से पत्थरों व निर्माण सामग्री की जांच होगी

महाकालेश्वर मंदिर के स्ट्रक्चर की मजबूती की जांच मंगलवार से शुरू हो जाएगी। केंद्रीय भवन अनुसंधान संस्थान रुड़की की चार सदस्यीय टीम मंगलवार से गुरुवार तक मंदिर के पत्थरों व निर्माण सामग्री की आधुनिक उपकरणों से जांच करेगी। इसकी रिपोर्ट सुप्रीम कोर्ट में प्रस्तुत की जाएगी। महाकालेश्वर मंदिर के शिवलिंग क्षरण को लेकर दायर याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मंदिर के स्ट्रक्चर की केंद्रीय भवन अनुसंधान संस्थान (सीबीआरआई) रुड़की से जांच कराने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

कोर्ट ने केंद्र सरकार को निर्देश दिए हैं कि इस जांच पर खर्च होने वाली 41 लाख रुपए की राशि का भुगतान करे। सुप्रीम कोर्ट के निर्देश पर तीन दिन तक विशेषज्ञों की टीम मंदिर के स्ट्रक्चर का अवलोकन करने के साथ पत्थरों और निर्माण सामग्री की जांच कर पता लगाएगी कि स्ट्रक्चर कितना मजबूत है। 1 सितंबर को कोर्ट ने निर्देश दिए थे कि मंदिर के स्ट्रक्चर की संरचनात्मक स्थिरता की जांच सीबीआरआई से कराएं तथा 6 महीने में रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत करें। इसके लिए केंद्र सरकार 41.30 लाख रुपए का खर्च वहन करे।

यह चार सदस्य करेंगे जांच
कोर्ट के निर्देश पर रुड़की व दिल्ली से सीबीआरआई के 4 विशेषज्ञ डॉ अचल मित्तल, डॉ देबदत्त घोष, दीपक एस धर्मशक्तु व ऋषभ अग्रवाल मंदिर के स्ट्रक्चर की जांच करने मंगलवार को पहुंचेंगे। यह टीम 24 सितंबर तक रहेगी। टीम मंदिर के पत्थरों और निर्माण सामग्री की जांच के लिए ग्राउंड पेनेट्राटिंग रडार, थर्मल कैमरा व अन्य उपकरणों का उपयोग करेगी। टीम यह अपकरण अपने साथ लेकर आएगी।

पड़ताल : पुरातत्व व सीबीआरआई की जांच से स्ट्रक्चर कमजोर होने का खुलासा हुआ था
महाकाल मंदिर को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने निर्देश जारी किए थे। इसमें मंदिर समिति को 8 बिंदुओं पर सुधार करने को कहा था। इन्ही निर्देशों में पुरातत्व विशेषज्ञों की कमेटी ने मंदिर के स्ट्रक्चर पर ज्यादा वजन नहीं डालने का सुझाव दिया था। कमेटी ने 7 सितंबर 2017 को मंदिर के स्ट्रक्चर का अवलोकन किया था। इस अवलोकन में पता चला था कि मंदिर के ऊपरी हिस्सों में कई जगह पत्थर टूट चुके हैं।

स्ट्रक्चर में कई जगह दरारें भी दिखाई दे रही हैं। इससे स्ट्रक्चर कमजोर होने का खुलासा हुआ था। तत्कालीन कलेक्टर मनीषसिंह व प्रशासक अभिषेक दुबे ने मंदिर के स्ट्रक्चर को लेकर जांच की थी तथा नागपंचमी पर दर्शन व्यवस्था में बदलाव किया था। ससुनवाई के दौरान कोर्ट ने मंदिर के स्ट्रक्चर की मजबूती की जांच सीबीआरआई से कराने के निर्देश दिए थे। सीबीआरआई की टीम ने 17 सितंबर 2019 को मंदिर के स्ट्रक्चर का अवलोकन किया था। मंदिर में दिखाई दे रही टूट-फूट, दरारों, पत्थरों से खिसकने आदि के फोटोग्राफ्स लिए थे।

