मौसम का हाल:आज भी सर्द रहने के आसार, कल से बढ़ने लगेगा दिन का तापमान

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
आने वाले दिनों में तापमान बढ़ेगा,
  आने वाले दिनों में तापमान बढ़ेगा, दिन में धूप खिलेगी, रातें सर्द होंगी

नवंबर के साथ इस सीजन की सबसे सर्द रात शनिवार की रही। शासकीय जीवाजी वेधशाला से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार अधिकतम तापमान 25.0 और न्यूनतम तापमान 11.0 डिग्री दर्ज किया। इसके अलावा दिन में भी सर्द हवा चली।

आर्द्रता सुबह 43 और शाम को 73 फीसदी रही। मौसम विभाग भोपाल के विशेषज्ञ एचएस पांडेय ने बताया पश्चिमी विक्षोभ गुजरने और हवा की रफ्तार ज्यादा होने से सर्दी महसूस हो रही है। यह स्थिति सोमवार को भी रहने के आसार हैं।

इसके बाद बंगाल की खाड़ी में डिप्रेशन बन रहा है इससे ठंड का असर कम होने की उम्मीद है। मौसम विभाग भोपाल राडार प्रभारी वेदप्रकाश के अनुसार 26, 27 को एक बार फिर ट्रेंड बदलेगा। इससे ठंड में बढ़ोतरी होगी। दो दिन बाद तापमान बढ़ने के आसार भी बन रहे हैं। इस दौरान दिन में राहत देने वाली धूप खिलेगी जबकि रातें ठंडी होंगी।

जनवरी में मावठे के आसार

21 नवंबर से सर्दी का असर बढ़ा है। मौसम विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार जनवरी में मावठे के आसार भी बन रहे हैं। दिसंबर के दूसरे सप्ताह से बादलों की आवाजाही शुरू हो जाएगी लेकिन उनके बरसने की उम्मीद कम है। बादलों के प्रभाव से सर्दी कम होगी और तापमान में बढ़ोतरी दर्ज की जाएगी।

इधर रबी की फसलों के लिए ठंड बेहतर बताई जा रही है। कृषि वैज्ञानिक डॉ. आरपी शर्मा ने बताया रबी की फसल को नमी की ज्यादा जरूरत होती है। वर्तमान में जो सर्दी हो रही है वह गेहूं के लिए फायदेमंद है जबकि चने की फसल में नुकसान की आशंका है।

सात दिन में तापमान में इतना बदलाव आया

दिनांक अधिकतम न्यूनतम
16 नवंबर 32.5 19.0
17 नवंबर 32.8 20.0
18 नवंबर 31.0 18.6
19 नवंबर 30.0 18.0
20 नवंबर 27.0 17.4
21 नवंबर 23.5 14.0
22 नवंबर 25.0 11.0

(जानकारी जीवाजी वेधशाला के अनुसार, तापमान डिग्री में)

