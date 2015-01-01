पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आदेश जारी:जिला अस्पताल से नर्सिंग अधीक्षक को चरक भेजा

उज्जैन2 दिन पहले
सांकेतिक फोटो
  • क्षेत्रीय संचालक ने प्रभारी सिविल सर्जन के आदेश को निरस्त कर दिया था

जिला अस्पताल की नर्सिंग अधीक्षक लवलीना सिंह को दोबारा जिला अस्पताल से हटाकर चरक हॉस्पिटल भेजा है। जिला अस्पताल के नर्सिंग अधीक्षक का कक्ष भी खाली करने के लिए कहा है। इस बार कलेक्टर आशीष सिंह ने आदेश जारी किए हैं, जिसके तहत नर्सिंग अधीक्षक को चरक में पदस्थ रहने के आदेश दिए हैं।

प्रभारी सिविल सर्जन डॉ. महेश मरमट ने 12 अक्टूबर को नर्सिंग अधीक्षक सिंह को जिला अस्पताल से हटाते हुए चरक में पदस्थ किया था ताकि मातृ एवं शिशु अस्पताल तथा 100 बेड के कोविड केयर सेंटर में नर्सिंग व्यवस्थाओं का सुचारू संचालन हो सके। चरक में ज्वाइन नहीं करने पर अधीक्षक सिंह को नोटिस जारी कर 24 घंटे में जवाब तलब भी किया था तथा चरक में उपस्थिति के आधार पर वेतन जारी करने के आदेश प्रभारी लेखा शाखा को दिए थे।

उसके बाद क्षेत्रीय संचालक स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं की ओर उक्त आदेश को यह तर्क देते हुए निरस्त कर दिया था कि नर्सिंग अधीक्षक का कार्य जिला अस्पताल की नर्सिंग व्यवस्था का निरीक्षण, पर्यवेक्षण व सुचारू संचालन का है जो चरक भवन में बैठ कर किया जाना संभव नहीं है, ऐसी स्थिति में सिविल सर्जन कार्यालय का आदेश निरस्त किया जाता है।

प्रभारी सीएस की शिकायत

जिला अस्पताल के ऑपरेशन थियेटर में लापरवाही बरतने व आदेश की अवहेलना करने पर प्रभारी सिविल सर्जन डॉ. महेश मरमट ने 6 नवंबर को इंचार्ज सिस्टर नीता सिंह को नोटिस जारी किया था। नोटिस के बाद प्रभारी सिविल सर्जन डॉ.मरमट के खिलाफ शिकायत की है। आरोप लगाए कि डॉ. मरमट कर्मचारियों से अभद्र व्यवहार करते हैं। डॉ. मरमट ने कहा लगाए आरोप अर्नगल हैं।

