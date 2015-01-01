पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्लांट के निर्माण पर विचार:लीकेज से रिसकर शिप्रा में जा रहा केमिकल और गंदा पानी, अब ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट का प्लान

पैरेलल नहर के बाद ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट निर्माण पर विचार
  • इधर लीकेज सुधारने के लिए जलस्तर कम होने का इंतजार, पैरेलल नहर के बाद ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट निर्माण पर विचार

14 जनवरी 2021 को मकर संक्रांति का स्नान है। अभी इसमें 28 दिन बाकी है। सवाल उठ रहा है कि क्या तब तक भी कान्ह का गंदा पानी शिप्रा में मिलता रहेगा। इसी दूषित पानी में श्रद्धालुओं को डुबकी लगाना पड़ेगी? ऐसा इसलिए कि तीन दिन पहले सोमवती अमावस्या पर श्रद्धालुओं को ऐसे ही पानी में स्नान करने को मजबूर होना पड़ा था।

ये हालात इसलिए बने क्योंकि कान्ह की पाइप लाइन लीकेज होने से उसका दूषित पानी बरसाती नाले के जरिए शिप्रा में मिलता रहा। जिम्मेदारों का तर्क था कि मावठे की बारिश होने से पानी का बहाव बढ़ा और लाइन लीकेज हो गई। जिम्मेदारों ने लीकेज के दूषित पानी को रोकने के जो तात्कालिक प्रयास किए वे भी नाकाफी रहे। अभी भी कान्ह का दूषित पानी शिप्रा में मिल रहा है।

ऐसे में आने वाली मकर संक्रांति के स्नान को लेकर भी सवाल उठना लाजिमी ही है। इधर इन तमाम परिस्थितियों के बीच ये बात भी सामने आई है कि कान्ह के उक्त दूषित पानी की समस्या से निजात पाने के लिए ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट निर्माण किए जाने पर भोपाल स्तर पर विचार चल रहा है। बहरहाल सिंहस्थ-2016 में डाली गई करीब 99 करोड़ लागत की कान्ह डायवर्सन पाइन लाइन दूसरी बार सवालों के घेरे में है। इसकी उच्च स्तरीय जांच होना चाहिए।

मुख्यमंत्री को पत्र लिखेंगे

सिंहस्थ व सभी स्नान पर्व शिप्रा से है। शासन-प्रशासन को चाहिए कि वह शिप्रा को शुद्ध रखे। इसमें गंदा पानी नहीं मिलने दे। इस संबंध में मुख्यमंत्री को पत्र लिखा जाएगा।

-श्रीमहंत सत्य गिरि जी महाराज, राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री, श्री पंच दशनाम आह्वान अखाड़ा

पाइप लाइन का लीकेज सुधारेंगे

पानी का बहाव ज्यादा है। जैसे ही बहाव कम होगा लाइन का लीकेज सुधारेंगे। मेंटेनेंस के लिए 50 लाख के बजट में प्रावधान का प्रस्ताव शासन को भेजा है। अभी मेंटेनेंस बजट की कोई व्यवस्था नहीं है।

-कमल कुंवाल, कार्यपालन यंत्री, जल संसाधन विभाग

चार साल की हुई कान्ह डायवर्सन का अब तक सफर

  • इंदौर का दूषित पानी शिप्रा में नहीं मिले इसके लिए सिंहस्थ-2016 में 99 करोड़ से राघौ पिपलिया से कालियादेह महल तक पाइप लाइन डाली गई। इसमें 22 चैंबर हैं। दावे किए गए थे कि इसके जरिए दूषित पानी शिप्रा के प्रमुख घाटों से बायपास होकर निकल जाएगा।
  • 30 अक्टूबर 2019 को ये पाइप लाइन त्रिवेणी क्षेत्र के ग्राम जीवनखेड़ी में लीकेज हुई। पास के गांव गोठड़ा व सिकंदरी में भी पानी रिसा और खेतों की मिट्टी बहाता रहा।
  • मुद्दा गहराया तो तत्कालीन सीएम कमलनाथ व जल संसाधन मंत्री हुकुम सिंह कराड़ा ने सुधार के निर्देश दिए। लाइन बिछाने वाली दिल्ली की केके स्पन कंपनी के विशेषज्ञों के साथ भोपाल के अधिकारी यहां सुधार करवाने पहुंचे थे।
  • इस बीच 26 नवंबर 2019 को अमावस्या का स्नान श्रद्धालुओं को शिप्रा में कान्ह के दूषित पानी में ही करना पड़ा।
  • ऐसे ही 12 दिसंबर 2019 को भी पूर्णिमा का स्नान श्रद्धालुओं को दूषित पानी में करने के बाद अपने शरीर को घाटों पर लगे फव्वारों में धोना पड़ा।
  • 24 दिसंबर 2019 को लाइन का लीकेज सुधर पाया।
  • अब सोमवती अमावस्या के एक दिन पहले 20 दिसंबर 2020 को पुन: ये पाइप लाइन भूखी माता मंदिर मार्ग क्षेत्र में लीकेज हुई है। ऐसे में दूषित पानी में स्नान करना पड़ा।

चार साल में अब तक सामने आई पाइप लाइन की खामियां व कड़वा सच

  • इस पाइप लाइन की क्षमता 7-8 क्यूबिक है। एक क्यूबिक मतलब एक हजार लीटर प्रति सेकंड प्रवाह होता है। जबकि कान्ह नदी से तो बारिश व मावठे के दौरान 5500 क्यूबिक मीटर पानी आता है। इससे पता चलता है कि प्लानिंग बनाते वक्त पाइप की चौड़ाई का आकलन गलत किया गया या ये लाइन कान्ह डायवर्सन की नहीं बल्कि इंदौर-सांवेर के सीवरेज को पानी को डायवर्ट करने की ही थी।
  • 19 किमी लंबी इस लाइन में 7800 पाइप डले हैं। यह जमीन में 20 मीटर गहराई में हैं। ये पाइप आठ से सवा आठ फीट चौड़े हैं, जो शुरू से ही कान्ह से आने वाले पानी के बहाव के मान से कम क्षमता वाले बताए जा रहे थे।
  • सिंहस्थ से पहले जब ये लाइन बिछाई गई थी तब समय सीमा में इसका काम पूरा नही हो पा रहा था। मेला नजदीक आने पर इसे जल्दबाजी में बिछाया गया। आशंका है कि गुणवत्ता का ध्यान नहीं रखा गया।
  • सिंहस्थ के बाद लाइन के मेंटेनेंस व मॉनिटरिंग पर ध्यान नहीं दिया। गारंटी पीरियड के तीन साल तक तो इसे लेकर कोई परेशानी नहीं आई लेकिन बाद में ये लीकेज होने लगी। अफसरों ने सुधार में रुचि भी नहीं ली।
  • लाइन मेंटेनेंस के लिए बजट का प्रावधान नहीं किया गया।

समाधान के लिए इन दो बिंदुओं पर भी विचार

  • शिप्रा शुद्धिकरण के लिए अब कान्ह डायवर्सन की इस लाइन के समानांतर 24 किमी लंबी नदीनुमा नहर का 465 करोड़ रुपए का प्रस्ताव जल संसाधन विभाग ने शासन को भेज रखा है। इसमें से 100 से ज्यादा किसानों की जमीन अधिगृहीत होगी।
  • इसके अलावा इस समस्या से निपटने के लिए एक ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट के निर्माण पर भी भोपाल स्तर पर विचार चल रहा है। हालांकि इसके संबंध में अभी शासन ने स्थानीय स्तर से प्रस्ताव नहीं मांगा है।
