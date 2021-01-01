पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ujjain
  • City Challenge Will Have The First Begumbag Fourlane Development And The Gallery Of The Ancient Gate

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दोनों कामों पर केंद्र से मिले 8 करोड़ खर्च होंगे:सिटी चैलेंज में पहले बेगमबाग फोरलेन विकास और प्राचीन द्वार को गैलरी बनाने का काम होगा

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्राचीन द्वार का निरीक्षण करते हुए केंद्रीय शहरी मंत्रालय का दल। - Dainik Bhaskar
प्राचीन द्वार का निरीक्षण करते हुए केंद्रीय शहरी मंत्रालय का दल।

केंद्र सरकार के सिटी चैलेंज में स्मार्ट सिटी कंपनी सबसे पहले बेगमबाग फोरलेन का विकास और महाकाल थाने के पास स्थित प्राचीन द्वार को शिव गैलरी के रूप में विकसित करेगी। सिटी चैलेंज की योजनाओं में इन दो प्रोजेक्ट्स को क्विक विन के तहत लिया गया है।

इन पर करीब 8 करोड़ रुपए खर्च होंगे जो केंद्र सरकार दे चुकी है। इन पर काम शुरू होने के बाद अन्य 7 प्रोजेक्ट्स पर काम शुरू होगा। केंद्र सरकार ने देश की सभी 100 स्मार्ट सिटीज के बीच नए प्रोजेक्ट्स को लेकर प्रतियोगिता आयोजित की थी, जिसे सिटी चैलेंज नाम दिया था। इस स्पर्धा में मप्र से केवल उज्जैन स्मार्ट सिटी के प्रोजेक्ट्स चुने गए थे। केंद्र सरकार ने इन कामों के लिए 80 करोड़ रुपए अतिरिक्त अनुदान स्मार्ट सिटी को दिया है। स्मार्ट सिटी ने इस राशि के साथ राज्य सरकार के अनुदान की अपेक्षा करते हुए करीब 148 करोड़ के 7 प्रोजेक्ट्स बनाए हैं।

केंद्रीय दल ने मौके पर किया अवलोकन
स्मार्ट सिटी सीईओ जितेंद्रसिंह चौहान के अनुसार शुक्रवार को केंद्रीय शहरी मंत्रालय की टीम ने सिटी चैलेंज के प्रोजेक्ट्स का मेला कार्यालय में प्रजेंटेशन देखा तथा मौके पर जाकर अवलोकन भी किया। दल ने महाकाल मंदिर, महाराजवाड़ा भवन, प्राचीन द्वार, छोटा रुद्रसागर, रामघाट तथा कालभैरव और सिद्धवट मंदिर जहां यात्री सुविधाओं का विकास किया जाएगा, का अवलोकन किया। सीईओ चौहान ने इन्हें प्रोजेक्ट्स की जानकारी दी। टीम सदस्यों ने क्विक विन के प्रोजेक्ट्स बेगमबाग रोड व प्राचीन द्वार के काम समय सीमा में पूरे करने को कहा ताकि मंजूर राशि की अगली किस्त दी जा सके।

सीएम के हाथों भूमिपूजन
क्विक विन के दोनों प्रोजेक्ट्स के कामों का भूमिपूजन 5 फरवरी को मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान के हाथों कराने की तैयारी है। सीएम इस प्रस्तावित दौरे में प्रशासन नई योजनाओं को भूमिपूजन व जो काम पूरे हो गए हैं, उनका लोकार्पण कराएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser