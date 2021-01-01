पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ujjain
  • City Congress President, Raging In The Name Of MLA Mahesh Parmar, Said I Said That It Is Not A Gun, The Legislator Said I Will Fight Elections, Who Will Make The Rules, Rules Will Be Made By Kamal Nath

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कांग्रेस में समर्थन पत्र फार्मूले पर रार:विधायक बोले- चुनाव मैं ही लडूंगा, नियम बनाने वाले ये कौन, नियम तो कमलनाथ जी बनाएंगे,विधायक महेश के नाम पर भड़के शहर अध्यक्ष, बोले- वो कोई तोप नहीं हैं

उज्जैन41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
उज्जैन कांग्रेस में महापौर पद के दावेदारों को हर वार्ड से 50 कांग्रेसी परिवारों का समर्थन पत्र जरूरी - Dainik Bhaskar
उज्जैन कांग्रेस में महापौर पद के दावेदारों को हर वार्ड से 50 कांग्रेसी परिवारों का समर्थन पत्र जरूरी
  • महापौर पद के लिए भरवाए जा रहे फार्मेट को लेकर अध्यक्ष-विधायक आमने सामने

उज्जैन महापौर पद चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस और भाजपा ने तैयारियां शुरू कर दी हैं। दोनों दलों में जिताऊ प्रत्याशी के लिए गोपनीय सर्वेक्षण भी कराया जा रहा है। चुनाव से पहले कांग्रेस की गुटबाजी भी उभरकर सामने आ गई है। महापौर के लिए शहर कांग्रेस संगठन की ओर से भराए जा रहे फार्मेट को लेकर अध्यक्ष महेश सोनी और तराना विधायक महेश परमार आमने-सामने हैं।

विधायक महेश परमार का दावा चुनाव तो मैं सौ फीसदी लड़ूगां
विधायक महेश परमार का दावा चुनाव तो मैं सौ फीसदी लड़ूगां

विधायक परमार का कहना है कि ये कौन होते हैं नियम बनाने वाले। नियम तो कमलनाथ जी बनाएंगे। चुनाव तो सौ फीसदी मैं ही लड़ूंगा। अभिमन्यू की तरह कोई चक्रव्यूह को भेद सकता है तो वह मैं ही हूं। उन्होंने कहा कि समर्थन पत्र लाना कोई जरूरी नहीं है।

उज्जैन शहर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष महेश सोनी ने कहा कि महापौर पद के लिए नगर निगम क्षेत्र का ही कार्यकर्ता दावेदारी कर सकता है।
उज्जैन शहर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष महेश सोनी ने कहा कि महापौर पद के लिए नगर निगम क्षेत्र का ही कार्यकर्ता दावेदारी कर सकता है।

इधर, अध्यक्ष महेश सोनी ने कहा कि विधायक महेश परमार कोई तोप नहीं हैं। कोई ये सोचे कि ऊपर से हवाई जहाज से आकर यहां चुनाव लड़ लेगा तो ये संभव नहीं है। एक बात याद रखना किसी की हेकड़ी नहीं चलने देंगे। महेश सोनी कोई ऊपर से बैठाया हुआ आदमी नहीं है। छात्र राजनीति के आंदोलनों से निकला आदमी है। पद छोड़ दूंगा लेकिन कार्यकर्ता के साथ नाइंसाफी नहीं होने दूंगा।

उज्जैन नगर निगम क्षेत्र के बाहर का व्यक्ति चुनाव नहीं लड़ पाएगा। चाहे वह विधायक रामलाल मालवीय हों या महेश परमार। चुनाव लड़ना है तो विधानसभा की सदस्यता से त्यागपत्र दें। ताकि यहां के कार्यकर्ता को वहां एडजस्ट कर सकें। फार्म भरें। ये लड़ेंगे तो हमारे भरोसे ही ना। विधायक हो गए तो इसका मतलब तोप नहीं हो गए। संगठन अपने हिसाब से काम करता है।

उन्होंने कहा कि बाहरी आकर लड़ेगा तो वर्षों से जो दलित समाज के कार्यकर्ता संघर्ष कर रहे हैं वो कहां जाएंगे। उन्हें कब मौका मिलेगा। उन्हें हम प्राथमिकता देंगे। ये सही है कि प्रदेश कांग्रेस ने फार्मेट के लिए हमसे बोला नहीं है। लेकिन ये एक प्रयोग है। दावेदारों का जनता से जुड़ाव का पता चलेगा। पार्टी हाइकमान जो भी निर्णय लेंगे उसे मानेंगे। मगर किसी की दादागिरी नहीं चलने देंगे। नगर निगम क्षेत्र के कार्यकर्ता जो वर्षों से संघर्ष कर रहे हैं वो लोकल हैं।

वो जमाने गए कि प्रेमचंद गुड्‌डू आकर लड़ जाएं। विधायक बनकर नहीं आएं। एक आम कार्यकर्ता बनकर आएं। ये नियम हमारी कोर कमेटी ने बनाया है। कोई दिल्ली से उम्मीदवार बनकर आता है तो हमें कोई आपत्ति नहीं है। मगर कोई दादागिरी करके चैलेंज करके बात करता है तो फिर ये उसके लिए भी ठीक नहीं है।

शहर कांग्रेस कमेटी की ओर से जारी समर्थन पत्र, इसे दावेदारों को भरवाना है।
शहर कांग्रेस कमेटी की ओर से जारी समर्थन पत्र, इसे दावेदारों को भरवाना है।

ये है फार्मूला

शहर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष महेश सोनी ने बताया कि उज्जैन में एक नया प्रयोग किया जा रहा है। जिसे प्रदेश कांग्रेस ने सराहा है। इस बार महापौर के प्रत्येक दावेदारों को हर वार्ड से कम से कम 50 कांग्रेसी परिवारों का समर्थन पत्र लाना जरूरी है। इससे दावेदारों की जमीनी हकीकत पता चलेगी। साथ ही यह भी शपथ पत्र लिया जा रहा है कि अगर टिकट नहीं मिला तो वे निर्दलीय नहीं लड़ेंगे। इससे चुनाव में पार्टी को अंदरूनी भितरघात से बचाया जा सकेगा। समर्थन पत्र के साथ दावेदारी करने की अंतिम तिथि पांच फरवरी है। अब तक करीब 24 लोगों ने आवेदन किया है। जिसमें से दो दावेदारों बाबूलाल चौहान और कैलाश नागवंशी ने तो समर्थन पत्र भी जमा कर दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटॉप- 15 संक्रमित देशों की सूची से बाहर हुआ भारत; देश में तीन गुना तेजी से रिकवर हुए मरीज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser