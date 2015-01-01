पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अजीब घटना:आत्महत्या करने पेड़ पर चढ़ा और करंट के तार पकड़ लिए, मौत

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
बिजली के तारों पर लटका अज्ञात
  • नानाखेड़ा के महाकाल वाणिज्य केंद्र की घटना

नानाखेड़ा क्षेत्र में मंगलवार शाम को आत्महत्या की एक अजीब घटना सामने आई। अज्ञात व्यक्ति पहले पेड़ पर चढ़ा फिर समीप से जा रहे विद्युत लाइन के तारों को हाथ से पकड़ लिया। करंट की चपेट में आकर वह कुछ ही सैकंड में बुरी तरह झुलस गया।

महाकाल वाणिज्य क्षेत्र में पोस्ट ऑफिस के समीप की यह घटना बताई जा रही है। लोगों ने ही पुलिस को सूचना दी। नानाखेड़ा थाने के पुलिसकर्मी मौके पर पहुंचे। क्षेत्र की विद्युत लाइन बंद कराई। इसके बाद नगर निगम के प्रकाश विभाग से क्रेन बुलवाई गई। उसी की मदद से पेड़ व बिजली के तारों में चिपके शव काे नीचे उतारा गया।

एक पैर तारों के ऊपर रखा व एक हाथ से तार पकड़े

आत्महत्या करने वाले व्यक्ति के पास से अधूरा आधार कार्ड मिला जिसमें हरिप्रसाद पिता गंगाराम 60 साल निवासी आष्ठा का पता होना सामने आया है। पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए जिला अस्पताल भिजवा दिया। एएसआई बीएस निगवाल ने बताया कि अभी शिनाख्त नहीं हुई है।

परिजनों के द्वारा पहचान किए जाने के बाद ही स्थिति स्पष्ट होगी। उक्त व्यक्ति ने पेड़ पर चढ़ने के बाद एक पैर बिजली के तारों के ऊपर रखा व एक हाथ से तार पकड़े। इस तरह अजीब तरीके से आत्महत्या की है। यह भी हो सकता है मानसिक स्थिति ठीक नहीं हो।

