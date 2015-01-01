पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ujjain
  • CM Announces After Bhaskar Initiative, Chief Minister Reassures Binod Mill's Working Families

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बिनोद मिल की चाल नहीं टूटेगी:भास्कर पहल के बाद सीएम ने की घोषणा, बिनोद मिल के मजदूर परिवारों को मुख्यमंत्री ने दिलाया भरोसा

उज्जैन43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोरोना काल में सामाजिक न्याय परिसर में मंगलवार को आयोजित किसान सम्मेलन में जिला प्रशासन और पुलिस की मौजूदगी में कोरोना के प्रोटोकाल का पालन नहीं हुआ। किसानों के साथ में भाजपा नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं की भीड़ के बीच सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग नहीं थी।
  • बिनोद मिल के मजदूर परिवारों को मुख्यमंत्री ने दिलाया भरोसा

संभागीय किसान सम्मेलन को संबोधित करने मंगलवार को शहर पहुंचे मुख्यमंत्री के राहत के दो बोल ने बंद बिनोद मिल की चाल में रहने वाले 150 से ज्यादा परिवारों की आशंका का समाधान कर दिया है। अपने मकान बचाने की गुहार लेकर मुख्यमंत्री के सामने खड़े हुए राकेश राव से सीएम शिवराजसिंह ने कहा कि मकान नहीं तोड़े जाएंगे, यह वादा आपसे मामा ने किया था आपके मामा का वादा झूठा नहीं साबित होगा, आपके मंत्री, सांसद और विधायक को मैंने कह दिया है। कलेक्टर साहब को भी जिम्मेदारी सौंपी है, आप लोग बेफ्रिक होकर जाइए, न मिल की चाल ढहेगी, न आपके मकान।

गौरतलब है कि 1991 में बंद हुई मिल की रहवासी बस्ती में मजदूर परिवारों की तीन पीढ़ियां गुजर गई हैं। 2015 में नगरीय निकाय चुनाव में मजदूर परिवारों से मिलने पहुंचे सीएम ने भरोसा दिलाया था कि जिस मकान में वे रह रहे हैं, वे मकान नहीं तोड़े जाएंगे।

सरकार उन्हें मकान का मालिक भी बनाएगी। मगर हाईकोर्ट के आदेश पर बंद मिल की संपत्तियों पर नियुक्त लिक्विडेटर ने बकाया भुगतान करने के लिए बंद मिल की चाल के घरों को ढहाकर उसका मलबा नीलाम कर दिया था। मलबे की कीमत 38 लाख तीन हजार रुपए तय हुई है।

तभी से मजदूर परिवारों को बेघर होने का डर सता रहा था। दो दिन पहले परेशान मजदूर परिवारों ने विधायक पारस जैन के निवास का घेेराव तक कर दिया था। तब विधायक जैन ने भी आश्वस्त किया था कि किसान सम्मेलन में पहुंच रहे मुख्यमंत्री के समक्ष वे स्वयं मजदूर परिवारों की परेशानी रखेंगे। विधायक ने भी वादा निभाया। मजदूरों के प्रतिनिधिमंडल के साथ वे स्वयं मुख्यमंत्री के समक्ष नतमस्तक रहे। आखिरकार जो चाहत थी, मुख्यमंत्री ने वो दे भी दिया। इस दौरान उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री मोहन यादव, सांसद अनिल फिरोजिया, पूर्व निगम अध्यक्ष सोनू गेहलोत भी मौजूद रहे।

किसान बोले- समझने आए हैं, कृषि कानून पर सीएम क्या कहते हैं

सड़क किनारे फुटपाथ पर बैठे किसान अमरसिंह तथा बगदुलाल सुसनेर के झांग से किसान सम्मेलन में आए। हमें नेता बने सिंह यादव लेकर यहां आए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि कृषि कानून क्या है, ज्यादा पता नहीं। यह जरूर सुना है कि प्याज आदि लगाएंगे तो सरकार से पैसा मिलेगा।

यहां इसीलिए आए हैं कि कृषि कानून के बारे में समझ सकें। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह योजना के बारे में बताएंगे, जिन्हें सुनने के लिए बस में सवार होकर 50-60 लोग आए हैं। सरकारी बस थी, हमसे किराया नहीं लिया। यहां हमें खाना व चाय मिली है।

श्यामा बाई व भूरी बाई निवासी शंकरपुर ने बताया नेता हमें लेकर आए हैं। हमारे पास में जमीन तो नहीं है पर जमीन का पट्टा मिल जाए तो रहने को मकान हो जाएगा। कुछ रुपयों की मदद मिल जाए। सीएम हमारे लिए क्या घोषणा करते हैं, यह सुनने के लिए आए हैं।

आगर से आए गोकुल सिंह यादव व भगवान सिंह ने बताया हम 40-50 लोग बस से आए हैं। कृषि कानून के बारे में यहां बताया जाएगा, जिसे सुनने और कानून को समझने के लिए आए हैं।

हतुनिया मंदसौर से आए रामसिंह राजपूत चाय की चुस्की लेते हुए बोले

कृषि कानून किसानों के लिए है। इससे किसानों को फायदा ही होगा। हम तो सीएम को सुनने आए हैं, वे किसानों को योजना के बारे में बताएंगे।

सीएम के भाषण के इंतजार में बैठे किसान बालाराम व धर्मा गुर्जर ने बताया वे भानपुरा से आए हैं। कृषि कानून को लेकर कहा किसान अपनी फसल मंडी में बेचे या व्यापारी को, इसकी किसानों को स्वतंत्रता रहेगी। कृषि कानून का विरोध करने वाले खालिस्तान के नारे लगा रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें