पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ujjain
  • CMHO Expressed Hope Ujjain Will Be Corona Free By 28 February, No Positive Patients Were Found In Two Tehsils In Last Five Days

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना से जल्द मुक्ति:सीएमएचओ ने जताई उम्मीद - 28 फरवरी तक उज्जैन होगा कोरोना मुक्त, पिछले 5 दिन में 2 तहसील में एक भी पॉजिटिव मरीज नहीं

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
16 जनवरी से अब तक उज्जैन में 6464 हेलथवर्कर्स को टीकाकरण किया जा चुका है - Dainik Bhaskar
16 जनवरी से अब तक उज्जैन में 6464 हेलथवर्कर्स को टीकाकरण किया जा चुका है
  • उज्जैन में अब तक 103 ने तोड़ा दम, अब तक 166808 लोगों के लिए गए सैंपल
  • 5156 लोग मिले पॉजिटिव, 5006 की रिपोर्ट आई निगेटिव

उज्जैन में पिछले पांच दिनों में सिर्फ 18 पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले हैं। इसमें एक फरवरी को तो पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या शून्य थी। ताजा हालात की बात करें तो दो फरवरी यानि मंगलवार को सिर्फ 6 मरीज ही पॉजिटिव मिले थे। इसमें उज्जैन तहसील में पांच और घटि्टया तहसील में एक मरीज पॉजिटिव थे। अच्छी बात यह है कि पिछले पांच दिनों में खाचरौद और महिदपुर तहसील में एक भी मरीज पॉजिटिव नहीं मिला है।

कोविड सेंटर चरक हॉस्पिटल और माधव नगर में कम किए गए बेड

उज्जैन में मरीजों की तेजी से कम होती पॉजिटीविटी रेट को देखते हुए शासन ने चरक हॉस्पिटल के 100 बेड वाले कोविड सेंटर को 50 बेड का करने का फैसला लिया है। शेष हिस्से में अब आंखों के मरीजों के लिए ऑपरेशन थिएटर बना दिया गया है। इसी तरह से माधव नगर हॉस्पिटल में 131 बेड में से 40 बेड को कोविड मरीजों के लिए रखा गया है। सीएमएचओ डॉ महावीर खंडेलवाल ने उम्मीद जताई है कि 28 फरवरी तक जिले में एक भी कोरोना मरीज नहीं मिलेंगे। यानि की उज्जैन कोरोना मुक्त हो सकता है। डॉ खंडेलवाल ने बताया कि माधवनगर हॉस्पिटल में आज की तारीख में कोविड मरीजों की देखभाल के लिए 28 नर्सिंग स्टाफ और आठ डॉक्टरों की टीम लगाई गई है। इससे पहले चरक हॉस्पिटल और माधव नगर हॉस्पिटल में कोरोना मरीजों की देखभाल के लिए लगाए गए आयुष डॉक्टरों और नर्सिंग स्टाफ को छुट्‌टी दे दी गई है।

आज की तारीख में सिर्फ 47 एक्टिव मरीज

डॉ खंडेलवाल ने बताया कि आज की तारीख यानि तीन फरवरी तक उज्जैन में सिर्फ 47 एक्टिव केस हैं। इसमें से 23 होम आइसोलेशन हैं। 13 माधव नगर हॉस्पिटल में हैं। तीन का इलाज आरडी गार्डी मेडिकल कॉलेज में चल रहा है। दो मरीज पाटीदार हॉस्पिटल, एक पुष्पा मिशन और एक तेजेनकर हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट हैं। इसके अलावा चार मरीज इंदौर के निजी कोविड अस्पतालों में भर्ती हैं।

पिछले पांच दिनों का कोरोना बुलेटिन

तारीख पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या तहसील

29 जनवरी 4 उज्जैन-1, नागदा-2, तराना-1

30 जनवरी 5 उज्जैन-3, बड़नगर-2

31 जनवरी 3 उज्जैन-3

1 फरवरी शून्य सात तहसीलों में एक भी नहीं

2 फरवरी 6 उज्जैन-5, घटि्टया-1

अब तक 103 मरीजों ने दम तोड़ा

उज्जैन में 14 अक्टूबर को जानसापुरा निवासी 65 साल की राबिया बी ने इंदौर के एमवाई हॉस्पिटल में इलाज के दौरान दम तोड़ा था। इसी के साथ मध्यप्रदेश में कोरोना से पहली मौत रिकॉर्ड हुई। प्रशासन की ओर से जारी कोरोना बुलेटिन के अनुसार, दो फरवरी तक कुल एक लाख 66 हजार आठ सौ आठ लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए। इसमें से पांच हजार एक सौ 56 लोग पॉजिटिव मिले। इसमें से पांच हजार छह मरीज ठीक हो गए। सीएमएचओ के मुताबिक उज्जैन में डेथ रेट 1.5 प्रतिशत से भी कम है।

13 निजी और दो शासकीय हॉस्पिटल, पीटीएस, मेडिकल कॉलेज और एक निजी संस्था को बनाया गया था कोविड सेंटर

सीएमएचओ ने बताया कि कोरोना काल के दौरान उज्जैन में मरीजों की भर्ती और इलाज के लिए 13 निजी अस्पतालों, आरडी गार्डी मेडिकल कॉलेज, चरक हॉस्पिटल, माधव नगर हॉस्पिटल, पुलिस ट्रेनिंग स्कूल (पीटीएस) और देवासरोड स्थित राजेंद्र सूरी शोध संस्थान को कोविड सेंटर बनाया गया था। पिछले साल दो अक्टूबर को पीटीएस और राजेंद्र सूरी शोध संस्थान को कोविड सेंटर से मुक्त कर दिया गया था।

16 जनवरी से अब तक 6464 हेल्थवर्कर्स का टीकाकरण हो चुका है

जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ केसी परमार ने बताया कि 16 जनवरी से शुरू हुए वैक्सिनेशन अभियान में पहले चरण में 12448 हेल्थवर्कर्स को टीका लगना है। अब तक 6464 हेल्थवर्कर्स को कोविशील्ड के टीके लगाए जा चुके हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकंडेला गांव में किसान महापंचायत का मंच गिरा, राकेश टिकैत समेत कई नेता चोटिल - हरियाणा - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser