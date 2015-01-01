पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शर्मनाक:फ्रीगंज में महिला को शादी का झांसा देकर सहकर्मी ने दुष्कर्म किया

उज्जैन
  • रेडिमेड शोरूम पर काम करती थी

फ्रीगंज में रेडिमेड शोरूम पर काम करने वाली महिला से सहकर्मी ने शादी का झांसा देकर दुष्कर्म किया। युवक इस महीने 30 नवंबर को अन्य युवती से शादी करने जा रहा था। इस बारे में महिला को पता चला तो उसने नीलगंगा थाने पहुंचकर युवक के खिलाफ दुष्कर्म की रिपोर्ट कर दी।

लॉकडाउन के पूर्व प्रकाशनगर में रहने वाली 25 साल की महिला से सहकर्मी विशाल निवासी मक्सी रोड ने दोस्ती करने के बाद उसे शादी का झांसा देकर दुष्कर्म किया। महिला के पति के मृत्यु हो चुकी है। महिला को लगा कि युवक उससे शादी करेगा लेकिन उसने उसका शारीरिक शोषण करने के बाद अन्य युवती को शादी के लिए पसंद कर लिया।

30 नवंबर को उससे शादी करने वाला था। इस बारे में जब महिला को पता चला तो उसने पुलिस को घटना की जानकारी दी। नीलगंगा पुलिस ने बताया कि युवक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है, जिसे मंगलवार को कोर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा।

नाबालिग को भगा ले जाने वाला युवक थाने पहुंचा
जयसिंहपुरा की अखंड महाकाल में रहने वाला युवक सिंहपुरी निवासी नाबालिग को चार महीने पूर्व भगा ले गया था। लड़की के बालिग होने पर वह वापस लौटकर थाने पहुंचा। परिजनों ने लड़की के अपहरण की रिपोर्ट की थी। मेडिकल कराने के बाद युवक के खिलाफ दुष्कर्म की धारा में भी कार्रवाई की गई।

