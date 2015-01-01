पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना पर लगाम के लिए:कलेक्टर का फरमान: उज्जैन में बिना मास्क पहने निकले, तो होगी 10 घंटे की जेल

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक करते उज्जैन कलेक्टर व एसपी
  • होम आइसोलेशन में रहने वाले पॉजिटिव मरीज घूमते पाए जाएंगे, तो महामारी एक्ट के तहत होगा केस

दिल्ली व अन्य प्रदेशों में कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए उज्जैन जिला प्रशासन भी सर्तक हो गया है। कलेक्टर आशीष सिंह ने कोविड 19 बीमारी को गंभीरता से नहीं लेने वालों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की चेतावनी दी है।

बुधवार को अधिकारियों की बैठक में कलेक्टर ने कहा कि कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए अब तक सबसे कारगर उपाय मास्क ही है। उन्होंने एसपी सत्येंद्र कुमार शुक्ल से कहा कि 19 नवंबर से मास्क लगाकर नहीं चलने वालों के खिलाफ विशेष अभियान चलाया जाए। कलेक्टर ने बिना मास्क घूमने वालों को खुली जेल में 10 घंटे की सजा देने और जुर्माना लगाने के निर्देश दिए।

कलेक्टर ने कहा कि जो लोग होम आइसोलशन में हैं और वे सड़क पर घूमते मिले, तो उनके विरुद्ध महामारी एक्ट के तहत प्रकरण दर्ज किया जाए। मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. महावीर खंडेलवाल को निर्देश देते हुए कलेक्टर ने कहा कि होम आइसोलेशन वाले मरीजों की उनके घर टीम भेजकर जांच कराई जाए। कोविड अस्पतालों में मरीजों को परेशानी न हो।

उन्होंने रोज 750 सैंपल की जांच का लक्ष्य रखने का निर्देश दिया। बैठक में एडीएम नरेंद्र सूर्यवंशी, एएसपी अमरेंद्र सिंह समेत सभी एसडीएम व मजिस्ट्रेट मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमेनहोल में गिरने से 4 साल की बच्ची की मौत, महानगरपालिका ने ढक्कन हटाया था - मुंबई - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें