पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्रवाई का समर्थन:गोशाला की जमीन का गलत उपयोग कर रहे थे कंप्यूटर बाबा

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • बाबा के भवन पर कार्रवाई को अखाड़ा परिषद का समर्थन

अभा अखाड़ा परिषद ने कंप्यूटर बाबा के आश्रम पर की गई कार्रवाई का समर्थन करते हुए कहा है कि गोशालाओं की जमीन का गलत उपयोग करने वालों पर इसी तरह कार्रवाई की जाना चाहिए।

परिषद के अध्यक्ष श्रीमहंत नरेंद्र गिरि ने कहा है कि इंदौर के गोमट गिरि स्थित कंप्यूटर बाबा उर्फ नामदेव दास त्यागी के भवन पर प्रशासन द्वारा कार्रवाई की गई है। यह जमीन गोशाला के लिए मिली थी जिसका गलत उपयोग किया जा रहा था। जमीन पर अतिक्रमण कर भवन बना कर अनैतिक कार्य किए जा रहे थे। इस प्रकार से जो भी गोशालाओं की जमीन का गलत उपयोग करेगा, उसके विरुद्ध जो कार्रवाई होगी उसमें किसी का भी अखाड़ा परिषद समर्थन नहीं करेगा।

श्रीमहंत ने कहा कि गोशाला के लिए भूमि मिली है उसका सही उपयोग हो। वहां जन कल्याणकारी कार्य हों। यही संतों का परम धर्म और कर्तव्य है। कंप्यूटर बाबा के आश्रम से अतिक्रमण हटाने के दौरान जो सामग्री मिली है वह संतो के आचरण के विपरीत है। कंप्यूटर बाबा के भवन पर प्रशासन द्वारा की गई कार्रवाई का पूरे देश में किसी संत ने विरोध नहीं किया। अभा अखाड़ा परिषद भी सरकार के निर्णय को सही मानती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें