नगरीय निकाय चुनाव:कांग्रेस; पार्षद पद के लिए अब तक 250 से ज्यादा दावेदार, कांग्रेस में दावेदारी के आवेदन का आज आखिरी दिन

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
नगरीय निकाय चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस द्वारा शुरू की आवेदन प्रक्रिया में अब तक शहर के 54 वार्डों से पार्षद पद के लिए 250 से ज्यादा कांग्रेसी दावा चुके हैं। महापौर पद के लिए पार्टी कार्यालय से 24 फाॅर्म लिए गए हैं। इसमें से दो आवेदन जमा हो चुके हैं।

पार्षद पद के लिए आवेदन प्रक्रिया 31 जनवरी को समाप्त हो जाएगी। इसके बाद किसी को न फाॅर्म दिए जाएंगे न लिए जाएंगे। महापौर पद के लिए गए 24 में से दो फाॅर्म जमा हुए हैं। प्राप्त आवेदन बाबूलाल चौहान और डॉ. कैलाश नागवंशी के हैं। महापौर के लिए आवेदन जमा करने की अंतिम ितथि 5 फरवरी नियत है। प्रवक्ता विवेक सोनी के अनुसार पार्षद पद के लिए आवेदन की संख्या 275 तक जा सकती है। फाॅर्म जमा करने के बाद इनकी जांच की जाएगी। गौरतलब है कि चुनाव लड़ने के इच्छुक दावेदारों को कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं का समर्थन पत्र भी प्रस्तुत करना अनिवार्य है। महापौर पद के लिए लगभग 2500 समर्थन पत्र की अनिवार्यता है।

समर्थन पत्र की गफलत में उलझे कांग्रेसी
महापौर पद के लिए हर वार्ड से 50 कांग्रेसी परिवारों का समर्थन पत्र पार्टी ने आवेदन के साथ मांगा है। बस यही एक दुश्वारी दावेदारों को परेशानी में डाले हुए हैं। कारण एक पद के लिए 24 लोग दावा जता चुके हैं। ऐसे में कांग्रेसी स्वयं पसोपेश में हैं कि किस दावेदार के समर्थन में अपना सहमति पत्र जारी करें। इनकार करने पर दावेदार से संबंध बिगड़ने की आशंका में कई कांग्रेसी तो इन्हें देखकर कन्नी काटकर निकल रहे हैं।

