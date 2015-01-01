पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही पड़ेगी भारी:बिना मास्क पकड़ाए लोगों का जेल में ही होगा कोरोना टेस्ट

उज्जैन
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

मास्क नहीं पहनने वाले लापरवाह लोगों को अस्थाई जेल में बंद करने साथ ही अब इनका कोविड व एंटीबाॅडी टेस्ट भी किया जाने लगा है। ऐसे में आशंका हैं कि जिले में कोरोना पॉजिटिव लोगों की संख्या बढ़ेगी।

दीपावली के बाद पुन: कोरोना पॉजिटिव रोगियों की संख्या बढ़ने पर प्रशासन की सख्ती जारी है। शहरभर में पुलिस-प्रशासन की 11 टीमें मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई कर रही हैं। ऐसे लापरवाह लोगों को अस्थाई जेलों में बंद करने के अलावा इनसे जुर्माना भी वसूला जा रहा है। कलेक्टर आशीष सिंह ने रोजाना 750 कोविड टेस्ट किए जाने का लक्ष्य अमले को दे दिया है। ताकि ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों की जांच हो और संक्रमण नियंत्रण में रहे।

ऐसे में अब जो बगैर मास्क के लापरवाह पकड़े जा रहे हैं उनका कोविड टेस्ट भी किया जाने लगा है। स्वास्थ अमले द्वार खुली जेल में इनके फार्म भरे जाकर सैंपल लिए जा रहे हैं। शनिवार को पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेज सहित अन्य जेलों में बंद 300 लोगों के एंटीबाॅडी व 14 के कोविड टेस्ट के लिए सैंपल स्वास्थ अमले ने लिए। ऐसे में आशंका है कि पॉजिटिव लोगों की संख्या बढ़ सकती है।

1225 से 42750 रुपए जुर्माना वसूला

इधर इस दिन विभिन्न स्कवाड दलों ने शहर के विभिन्न चौराहों व पाइंटों से बगैर मास्क पहने 1225 लोगों को पकड़कर इन्हें अस्थाई जेलों में भिजवाया। दलों ने 425 लोगों से 42750 रुपए जुर्माना भी वसूला।

