मंडी में मुहूर्त के सौदे:उज्जैन कृषि उपज मंडी में 5501 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल के भाव से बिका सोयाबीन

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
उज्जैन मंडी में बुधवार को जब मुहूर्त के सौदे हुए तो विधायक पारस जैन और रामलाल मालवीय ने व्यापारियों को ऊंची बोली लगाने के लिए प्रोत्साहित किया
  • व्यापारियों में कम दिखा उत्साह
  • बैलगाड़ियों पर फसल लेकर आए थे किसान

उज्जैन की कृषि उपज मंडी में दिवाली की छुट्टी के बाद बुधवार को मुहूर्त के सौदे हुए। पूर्व मंत्री व विधायक पारस जैन किसानों के उत्साहवर्धन के लिए व्यापारियों से अधिक से अधिक बोली लगाने की अपील कर रहे थे। हालांकि कोरोना के असर के कारण मंडी में व्यापारियों में उत्साह कम दिखा। इसका असर फसलों की बोली पर दिखाई दिया।

पिछले साल की तुलना में इस बार आधे से कम दाम पर ही बोली छूटी। किसान अपनी उपज बैलगाड़ियों पर लादकर एक दिन पहले ही मंडी में पहुंच गए थे। बुधवार सुबह 10.31 बजे मुहूर्त के सौदे शुरू हुए। मुल्लापुरा के किसान गणेश के सोयाबीन को अनिकेत इंटरप्राइजेज ने अधिकतम 5501 रुपए की बोली लगाकर खरीदा। गोंसा के किसान दिलीप चौधरी के गेहूं को गजलक्ष्मी ट्रेडर्स ने 3101 रुपए की अधिकतम बोली लगाई। इसी तरह, पंवासा के निशू गिरि के ज्वार को 2122, खिलचीपुर के किसान अंतर सिंह पटेल के मक्का की उपज को 1505 और चकरावदा के गोवर्धन सिंह के डालर चना को अधिकतम 7721 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल खरीदा गया। नीलामी के समय विधायक पारस जैन के अलावा विधायक रामलाल मालवीय, मंडी के पूर्व अध्यक्ष बहादुर सिंह बोरमुंडला समेत कई व्यापारी मौजूद रहे।

ऐसे होता है मुहूर्त के लिए किसानों का चयन

मंडी के पूर्व अध्यक्ष बहादुर सिंह बोरमुंडला ने बताया कि मंडी में सबसे पहले आकर लाइन में खड़े होने वाले 25 किसानों में से लॉटरी निकाली जाती है। जिस किसान का नाम निकलता है, उसकी उपज पर मुहूर्त की बोली लगाई जाती है।

पिछले साल सोयाबीन का भाव 19 हजार प्रति क्विंटल लगा था

मुंडला ने बताया कि इस बार कोरोना के कारण व्यापारियों उत्साह कम दिखाई दे रहा था। जिस सोयाबीन का दाम इस बार 5501 रुपए लगा उसी का पिछले साल 19 हजार प्रति क्विंटल लगा था।

