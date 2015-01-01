पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अदूरदर्शिता:निगम ने बनाए चार शॉपिंग कॉम्प्लेक्स, 101 दुकानें खाली फिर नए कॉम्प्लेक्स की तैयारी

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ढांचा खड़ा करने से पहले निगम ने इस बात पर विचार नहीं किया कि दुकानें कौन लेगा?

भास्कर संवाददाता | उज्जैन नगर निगम नए कॉम्प्लेक्स से आय बढ़ाने में जुटा है लेकिन यह जिम्मेदारों की अदूरदर्शिता का ही नतीजा है कि जनता के टैक्स से बनाए चार कमर्शियल कॉम्प्लेक्स की 101 दुकानें सालों बाद भी खाली पड़ी हैं। नगर निगम ने 2007-08 में निगम ने आर्य समाज मार्ग (बहादुरगंज) में निगम की जमीन पर एक करोड़ रुपए की लागत से जी प्लस वन सब्जी मंडी बनाई थी। 12 साल बाद भी उसका लोकार्पण तक नहीं हुआ। इसकी एक भी दुकान अब तक किसी ने नहीं ली। निगम अब तक तय नहीं कर पाया इसका क्या उपयोग किया जाए। इसी तरह खाराकुआं थाना के पास पुराना फायर ब्रिगेड, क्षीरसागर और मिर्ची नाला पर निगम ने कॉम्प्लेक्स तो बनाए लेकिन उनकी सभी दुकानें अब तक नीलाम नहीं हुई। परिषद सम्मेलन में निगम ने शहर के चार स्थानों पर कॉम्प्लेक्स बनाने पर सहमति दी। इसके पीछे तर्क यह दिया गया था कि शहर को ऐसे कॉम्प्लेक्स की जरुरत है। यह भी कहा कि अब ऐसे काम करने होंगे जिससे निगम की आय बढ़े। निगम अफसरों का कहना है कि कॉम्प्लेक्स की खाली दुकानों को नीलाम करने के लिए दो-तीन बार टेंडर निकाले हैं।

फाजलपुरा और छत्रीचौक में काॅम्प्लेक्स बनाने की योजना

नगर निगम फायर ब्रिगेड के पीछे निगम स्वामित्व की जमीन पर 3.93 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से शॉपिंग कॉम्प्लेक्स बनाएगा। शहर के बीच 1800 वर्गमीटर में बनाए जाने वाले इस शॉपिंग काॅम्प्लेक्स में दुकानों के साथ ऑफिस चैंबर्स बनाए जाएंगे। काॅम्प्लेक्स को आगजनी की घटनाओं से सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से फायर सेफ्टी फीचर्स की व्यवस्था भी प्रस्तावित की है।

पहले तल पर आवागमन के लिए स्टेयर केस और लिफ्ट का प्रावधान किया है। कॉम्प्लेक्स के बेसमेंट में पार्किंग की व्यवस्था की जाकर भूतल और प्रथम तल पर विभिन्न साईज की दुकानों और ऑफिस चैंबर के साथ बच्चों के मनोरंजन के लिए प्ले जोन और दूसरे तल पर ऑफिस चैंबर्स के साथ ही कैफेटेरिया बनाया जाएगा। प्रत्येक तल पर 23 दुकानें, ऑफिस निर्माण का कार्य होगा। इस तरह 69 दुकानें, ऑफिस बनाए जाएंगे। इसी तरह छत्रीचौक में भी शॉपिंग कॉम्प्लेक्स बनाने की योजना है।

पुराना तोड़कर कमर्शियल कॉम्प्लेक्स बनाएंगे

निगम सम्मेलन में जोन 5 मक्सी रोड के पुराने वर्कशाप के टीन शेड, कमरे को तोड़े जाने के साथ खिड़क को भी तोड़ने पर सहमति बनी थी। दौलतगंज सब्जी मंडी के अंदर तलघर में पार्किंग और भूतल, प्रथम, द्वितीय तल पर कमर्शियल कॉम्प्लेक्स बनाया जाना तय किया था। दूधतलाई/इंदाैरगेट के पटवारी प्रशिक्षण शाला और रैन बसेरा पर कमर्शियल काॅम्पलेक्स के लिए वर्तमान निर्माण तोड़ने पर सहमति बन गई थी। छत्रीचौक की पुरानी टंकी को तोड़कर कमर्शियल कॉम्प्लेक्स की योजना बनाई गई थी। फिर से प्रयास करेंगे

निगम ने कमर्शियल कॉम्प्लेक्स की खाली रही दुकानों की नीलामी के लिए टेंडर निकाले थे। इसमें अलग-अलग श्रेणी रखी थी। इसमें लोगों ने रुचि नहीं ली। ऐसे में फिर से प्रयास करेंगे कि इन कॉम्प्लेक्स की खाली दुकानें नीलाम हो जाए।

-क्षितिज सिंघल, आयुक्त नगर निगम

