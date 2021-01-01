पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

देरी:निगम ने 15 दिन की मोहलत दी फिर भी नहीं चुकाया संपत्ति कर

उज्जैन3 घंटे पहले
  • ये कैसे गण : तंत्र से मिली छूट का उठा रहे बेजा फायदा

गण का जीवन आसान हो यह जिम्मेदारी तंत्र की है। गण का भी यह नैतिक दायित्व व कर्तव्य है कि वो तंत्र द्वारा बनाई व्यवस्था का पालन करे। मगर उज्जैन में ऐसे भी हैं, जो तंत्र से मिली छूट का बेजा लाभ उठा रहे हैं। 6 जोन में विभाजित शहर में सैकड़ों लोग ऐसे हैं जिन्होंने कई साल से नगर निगम को संपत्तिकर का भुगतान नहीं किया है।

बावजूद निगम उन्हें देने वाली सुविधाओं में कोई कमी करे तो तंत्र पर सवाल उठाने से बाज नहीं आते। जबकि हर जोन में ऐसे बड़े बकायादार हैं, जिन पर 50 हजार से 5 लाख रुपए संपत्ति कर की वसूली की जाना है।कई बार नोटिस देकर बकाया जमा नहीं करने पर निगम आयुक्त क्षितिज सिंघल ने ऐसे बकायादारों की संपत्ति कुर्क करने की चेतावनी भी दी, बावजूद संपत्तिकर मद में लगभग 78 करोड़ रुपए बकाया में से निगम 1 अप्रैल-20 से 25 जनवरी-2021 तक 21 करोड़ 83 लाख की वसूली ही कर पाया, जाे गत वित्तीय वर्ष से 2 करोड़ 46 लाख रुपए कम है।

2019-20 के वित्तीय वर्ष में निगम ने 25 जनवरी 2020 तक 23 कराेड़ 46 लाख की वसूली की थी। जबकि निगम ने 31 मार्च 2021 तक वसूली का लक्ष्य 51 करोड़ रु. निर्धारित किया है। यह स्थिति तब है जब कोरोना काल की वजह से निगम ने संपत्तिकर उपभोक्ताओं को 31 दिसंबर 2020 तक टैक्स का भुगतान करने पर पेनल्टी में छूट की सुविधा भी दी थी।

निगमायुक्त सिंघल ने बताया जनता से मिले टैक्स की राशि शहर विकास के कार्यों के लिए जरूरी हैै। बावजूद गैर जिम्मेदाराना नागरिक संपत्तिकर की अदायगी करने में रुचि नहीं ले रहे। जिसका सीधा असर विकास के कामों पर होता है। निगम इन लोगों को नोटिस जारी कर चुका है। बकाया भुगतान नहीं होने पर संपत्ति कुर्की की वैधानिक कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

छूट देने के बाद भी आधी वसूली भी नहीं हो सकी

संपत्तिकर विभाग के सहायक आयुक्त तेजकरण गुणावदिया ने बताया जनता को 31 दिसंबर तक भुगतान पर पेनल्टी में छूट की सुविधा देने के बाद भी लक्ष्य से आधी वसूली भी 10 माह में नहीं हो पाई है। अब वित्तीय वर्ष के शेष रहे दो माह में निर्धारित लक्ष्य हासिल करने के लिए प्रतिदिन लगभग 50 लाख की वसूली करना है। संपत्ति कर मद में कुल बकाया 78 करोड़ रुपए की वसूली निगम को करना है।

15 दिन के अतिरिक्त समय का भी नहीं उठाया लाभ

31 दिसंबर तक पेनल्टी में छूट का लाभ नहीं लेने वाले संपत्तिकर बकायादारों को निगमायुक्त क्षितिज सिंघल ने 15 दिन की अतिरिक्त मोहलत भी दी। यानी 15 जनवरी तक ऐसे बकायादारों के खिलाफ निगम संपत्ति कुर्क करने की कार्रवाई नहीं करेगा। बावजूद 6 जोन में ऐसे सैकड़ों बकायादार ऐसे हैं जिन पर 50 हजार से 5 लाख रुपए संपत्तिकर बकाया है।

