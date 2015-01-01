पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Ujjain
  Cricket And Race Competition, Children Rewarded On The Establishment Day Of Police Training School

खेल:पुलिस ट्रेनिंग स्कूल के स्थापना दिवस में क्रिकेट व दौड़ स्पर्धा, बच्चे हुए पुरस्कृत

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
मक्सी रोड स्थित पुलिस ट्रेनिंग स्कूल के स्थापना दिवस पर क्रिकेट व दौड़ स्पर्धा आयोजित की गई। एसपी पीटीएस कृष्णावैणी की मौजूदगी में कार्यक्रम हुआ।

इसमें एएसपी अंजना तिवारी, डीएसपी शकुंतला रूहल समेत अन्य अधिकारी भी मौजूद रहे। पीटीएस में निवासरत स्टाफ के बच्चों की दौड़ स्पर्धा में 14 साल से कम उम्र के बच्चों ने भाग लिया, जबकि स्टाफ के सदस्यों के बीच क्रिकेट मैच भी खेला गया। विजेता टीम व प्रतिभागियों को पुरस्कृत किया गयाl

