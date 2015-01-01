पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेक्स रैकट:उज्जैन में सायबर और नानाखेड़ा पुलिस ने अलकनंदा कॉलोनी में पकड़ा सेक्स रैकेट

उज्जैन19 मिनट पहले
महिलाओं को परिजनों को सुपुर्द कर दिया गया है। पुरुषों से पूछताछ की जा रही है।
  • पांच महिलाओं सहित सात पुरुष आपत्तिजनक हालत में मिले
  • ग्राहक बनकर आरक्षक पहुंचा था

उज्जैन के कॉसमॉस मॉल के पीछे अलकनंदा कॉलोनी के एक मकान में रविवार शाम को सायबर सेल और नानाखेड़ा पुलिस ने संयुक्त कार्रवाई करते हुए सेक्स रैकेट का खुलासा किया। मकान से पुलिस ने पांच महिलाओं सहित सात पुरुषों को आपत्तिजनक हालत में पकड़ा। महिलाओं को उनके परिजनों को सुपुर्द कर दिया गया, जबकि पुरुषों को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की जा रही है।

नानाखेड़ा टीआई ओपी अहीर ने बताया कि अलकनंदा कॉलोनी के एक मकान में कई दिनों से सेक्स रैकेट चलने की खबर मिल रही थी। मकान पर नजर रखी जा रही थी। रविवार को मुखबिर की सटीक सूचना पर एक आरक्षक का ग्राहक बनाकर भेजा गया। ग्राहक बनकर गए आरक्षक से सौदा तय होने के बाद सायबर सेल और थाने की पुलिस ने दबिश दी। वहां से आपत्तिजनक हालत में महिलाएं और पुरुष मिले। कुछ पुरुष मौका पाकर भाग निकले थे लेकिन उन्हें भी पकड़ लिया गया।

पकड़ी गई महिलाओं में एक इंदौर की रहने वाली है। बाकी भैरवगढ़ थाना क्षेत्र की हैं। इन्हीं में से एक सेक्स रैकेट की संचालिका भी है। उन्होंने बताया कि मकान किराए पर लेकर धंधा चल रहा था। महिलाओं को परिजनों को सुपुर्द कर दिया गया है। पुरुषों से पूछताछ की जा रही है।

