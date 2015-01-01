पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपावली:महाकाल में सबसे पहले दीपावली, गर्भगृह में छोड़ेंगे फुलझड़ी

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
महाकाल में सबसे पहले दिवाली

शहर में रूप चतुर्दशी और दीपावली शनिवार को मनाई जाएगी। सुबह रूप चतुर्दशी मनेगी और रात को दिवाली। महाकाल मंदिर में सबसे पहले दिवाली मनाई जाएगी। भस्मआरती में भगवान को अन्नकूट लगाकर फुलझड़ी जलाएंगे। सुबह 7 बजे की आरती के पहले भगवान का अभ्यंग स्नान होगा। चंदन का उबटन, चमेली का तेल लगाकर गर्म जल से स्नान कराया जाएगा।

दीपावली के लिए महाकालेश्वर मंदिर को आकर्षक रंगबिरंगी विद्युत रोशन से सजाया है। दीपावली के पहले आने वाले रूप चतुर्दशी पर भगवान के अभ्यंग स्नान की परंपरा है। शनिवार सुबह यह परंपरा 7 बजे की आरती में होगी। इस दिन से भगवान को रोज गर्म जल से स्नान कराने की शुरुआत होगी।

दीपावली भी इसी दिन होने से तड़के होने वाली भस्मआरती में पुजारी परिवार (महेश उस्ताद) की ओर से भगवान को अन्नकूट लगाया जाएगा। इस दौरान फुलझडिय़ां चलाकर दीपावली की शुरुआत की जाएगी। दीपावली रात को मनाई जाती है लेकिन महाकालेश्वर की दीपावली तड़के होने वाली आरती में होने से सबसे पहले यहीं से शुरुआत होती है। इसके बाद रात को शहर में दीपावली मनाई जाती है।

शासन की ओर से लगेगा महाभोग
सुबह 7 बजे वाली आरती में भी भगवान को अन्नकूट का महाभोग लगेगा। यह अन्नकूट शासन की ओर से लगाया जाएगा। शाम को मंदिर में दीपावली के मौके पर सांध्य आरती में भी फुलझडिय़ां छोड़ी जाएंगी।

