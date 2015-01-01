पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ujjain
  • Demands Will Be Fulfilled By The Government, Traders Said If This Does Not Happen In 2 Days, Then The Demonstration

सांसद का भरोसा:मांगें शासन से पूरी करवाएंगे, व्यापारी बोले- 2 दिन में ऐसा नहीं हुआ तो प्रदर्शन

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
टेंट, केटर्स, बैंड वालों को सांसद का भरोसा
शादी-ब्याह को लेकर जिला प्रशासन द्वारा की गई सख्ती से नाराज उज्जैन वेडिंग एसोसिएशन (टेंट, केटर्स, डीजे, बैंड व फोटोग्राफी) से जुड़े व्यवसायियों को सोमवार को सांसद अनिल फिरोजिया ने भरोसा दिलाया कि उनकी मांगें शासन से पूरी करवाएंगे। तीन दिन पहले प्रशासन ने शादी-ब्याह को लेकर निर्देश जारी किए थे। बारात, प्रोसेसन व चल समारोह नहीं निकलेगा, ओपन गार्डन में मेहमानों की संख्या केवल 100 रहेगी।

इस निर्णय की मार अपने कारोबार पर पड़ने से नाराज एसोसिएशन के व्यापारी पक्ष रखने के लिए सोमवार को सामाजिक न्याय परिसर में एकत्रित हुए थे। यहां से अपनी मांगों को लेकर टावर तक रैली निकालने वाले थे उससे पहले ही चर्चा के लिए इनके एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल को बृहस्पति भवन बुलवा लिया था।

रोहित पांडे ने बताया कि वहां सांसद फिरोजिया ने प्रतिनिधिमंडल से चर्चा की और भरोसा दिलाया कि शासन तक उनकी मांगें पहुंचा रहे हैं। शादी-ब्याह के लिए बैंड की अनुमति मिले और 100 की बजाय 200 मेहमानों के लिए छूट दी जाए, ये सुझाव वे शासन को भिजवाएंगे। पांडे ने कहा कि प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने उन्हें स्पष्ट कर दिया है कि यदि दो दिन में उनकी मांगें नहीं मानी गई तो वे पुन: प्रदर्शन के लिए बाध्य होंगे।

