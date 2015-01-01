पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मरीजों के लिए मुसीबत यह भी:मौसम में बदलाव होते ही कोरोना के साथ डेंगू और मलेरिया भी बढ़ा

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोरोना के साथ डेंगू और मलेरिया भी बढ़ा
  • इधर मरीज बढ़ रहे, उधर सेंट्रल लैब में एलाइजा टेस्ट के लिए टेक्नीशियन ही नहीं
  • मलेरिया विभाग के रिकाॅर्ड में जिले में आठ मलेरिया व दो डेंगू के मरीज

मौसम में बदलाव का असर लोगों के स्वास्थ्य पर पड़ने लगा है। अब शहर व जिले में मरीजों पर मलेरिया, डेंगू व वायरल फीवर के साथ कोरोना के संक्रमण का अटैक बढ़ने लगा है। कोराेना संक्रमण के बीच में साधारण डेंगू के अलावा हेमारेजिक व डेंगू शॉक सिंड्रोम के मरीज भी पाए जा रहे हैं।

पिछले 16 दिनाें में 1 से 16 नवंबर तक की स्थिति में कोरोना के 157 मरीज सामने आ चुके हैं और डेंगू तथा मलेरिया के मरीज पाए गए हैं। वायरल फीवर के मरीज भी पिछले पांच दिनों में बढ़ गए हैं। डेंगू के मरीज सामने के बीच चरक अस्पताल में संचालित सेंट्रल लैब में एलाइजा टेस्ट करने के लिए लैब टेक्नीशियन ही नहीं है। पूर्व में यहां पर दो टेक्नीशियन थे, जिनकी ड्यूटी कोरोना टेस्ट में लगा रखी है।

ऐसे में लैब में एलाइजा की जांच के लिए कोई टेक्नीशियन उपलब्ध नहीं है। जिला मलेरिया अधिकारी अविनाश शर्मा ने बताया अभी मलेरिया के आठ केस और डेंगू के दो मरीज सामने आ चुके हैं। रोकथाम के लिए दवाइयों का छिड़काव किया जा रहा है। लार्वा पाए जाने पर नष्ट किया जा रहा है। इसकी रिपोर्ट तैयार की जा रही है।

डेंगू की एलाइजा जांच की सुविधा

जिला अस्पताल और चरक में आने वाले मरीजों की मलेरिया जांच की जा रही है, इसके लिए बुखार आदि के मरीजों के ब्लड सैंपल लिए जा रहे हैं ताकि बीमारी का पता चल सके और इलाज हो सके। सेंट्रल लैब में डेंगू की एलाइजा जांच की सुविधा उपलब्ध है।

-डॉ. महेश मरमट, प्रभारी सिविल सर्जन

जिला व प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में भीड़

चौतरफा बीमारी फैलने से जिला अस्पताल और प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने लगी है।प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में हर रोज तीन से चार मरीज सामने आ रहे हैं। हालांकि जिला मलेरिया विभाग के रिकाॅर्ड में मलेरिया के केवल आठ तथा डेंगू के दो मरीज ही दर्ज हैं, जो माकड़ाैन क्षेत्र के गांव बंजारी के हैं।

उक्त दोनों मरीज पहले शाजापुर में भर्ती हुए थे, उसके बाद उन्हें देवास रैफर किया था, जहां जांच में उनमें डेंगू की पुष्टि हुई थी। जिला मलेरिया विभाग द्वारा सर्विलेंस व एंटी लार्वा के लिए पांच-पांच कर्मचारियों की तीन-तीन टीमों को शहरी क्षेत्रों में भेजा जा रहा है। टीम ने मंगलवार को शहर के नयापुरा क्षेत्र में खुली नालियों व पानी की खुली टंकी और हैंडपंप के आसपास जमा पानी में दवाई का छिड़काव किया। हालांकि यहां लार्वा नहीं पाया गया।

ऐसे बढ़ रहे बीमारियों के मरीज

हॉस्पिटल मरीज कब से कब तक

जिला अस्पताल 5976 1 से 17 नवंबर चरक अस्पताल 2975 --”-- कोरोना संक्रमित 157 --”-- ईएनटी 145 --”-- टीबी 03 --”-- मलेरिया 12 --”-- डेंगू 09 --”-- वायरल फिवर 13 --”--

नोट: मलेरिया विभाग के रिकाॅर्ड में केवल मलेरिया के आठ मरीज और डेंगू के दो मरीज दर्शाए गए हैं।

समय पर इलाज नहीं तो जानलेवा

शिशु रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. रवि राठौर ने बताया साधारण डेंगू बुखार व डेंगू हेमारेजिक व डेंगू शॉक सिंड्रोम के मरीज पाए जा रहे हैं। मरीज को समय पर इलाज नहीं मिलने पर जानलेवा हो सकता है। बुखार आने पर पेरासिटामॉल ही लें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें