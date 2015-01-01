पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पर्व:धनतेरस आज या कल, ज्यादातर मंदिरों में 12 को ही मनेगी

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • पंचांगों में तिथि भेद के कारण पंडित और ज्योतिषी की एक राय नहीं

पंचांगों में धन तेरस (त्रयाेदशी) को तिथि भेद हाेने से असमंजस की स्थिति है। खास बात यह है कि महाकालेश्वर सहित अन्य मंदिरों में 12 नवंबर को ही धनतेरस मनाई जाएगी। कई ज्योतिषि 13 नवंबर को धनतेरस मनाए जाने को ही उचित ठहरा रहे हैं। उनका मत है कि त्रयोदशी शुक्रवार को उदयातिथि और प्रदोषकाल के समय भी रहेगी।

इस दिन त्रयोदशी शाम 5:59 बजे तक रहेगी। भगवान धनवंतरि का प्रकटोत्सव त्रयोदशी पर ही है। उनकी पूजा भी सुबह होती है। इसलिए शुक्रवार को ही धनतेरस व धनवंतरि जयंती मनाया जाना उचित रहेगा। जबकि कई पंडितों का मत है कि शुक्रवार को शाम 4:20 बजे तक त्रयोदशी समाप्त हो जाएगी। प्रदोष काल भी नहीं रहेगा इसलिए गुरुवार को ही धनतेरस मनाना श्रेष्ठ है।

ये 12 के पक्ष में: गुरुवार काे प्रदोषकाल में त्रयोदशी

12 को त्रयोदशी प्रदोषकाल में रहेगी। इसलिए इसी दिन त्रयोदशी मनाई जाए। नारायण विजय पंचांग के मुताबिक 13 को त्रयोदशी दोपहर 3.30 बजे समाप्त हो जाएगी।

-पं. आनंद शंकर व्यास, पंचांगकर्ता

गुरुवार को द्वादशी तिथि शाम 5.59 बजे तक रहेगी। इसलिए प्रदोषकाल के बाद त्रयोदशी लगने पर गुरुवार को ही इसे मनाना चाहिए।

-पं. मनीष शर्मा, ज्योतिषविद्

ये 13 के पक्ष में: शुक्रवार को उदयातिथि में त्रयोदशी है

गुरुवार रात 9.31 बजे तेरस लगेगी। जबकि प्रदोष काल शाम 5.39 से 8.16 तक है। ऐसे में धनतेरस का पर्व शुक्रवार को मनाया जाना ही उचित है।

- श्यामनारायण व्यास, पंचांगकर्ता

तेरस गुरुवार रात 9.31 बजे शुरू होगी। 13 को उदयकाल में तेरस होने व प्रदेष काल में भी तिथि होने से धनतेरस शुक्रवार को मनाना ही श्रेष्ठ है।

- डॉ. मोहन गुप्त, ज्योतिष विशेषज्ञ

महाकाल में आज मनेगी धनतेरस

ज्योतिर्लिंग महाकालेश्वर मंदिर में गुरुवार को धनतेरस मानी गई है। मंदिर समिति सदस्य पुजारी आशीष गुरु के अनुसार पर्व पर कोई विशेष पूजन नहीं होता है। इधर सांदीपनि आश्रम स्थित कुबेर मंदिर में गुरुवार को हवन होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें