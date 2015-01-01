पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संचालक को नोटिस जारी:फैक्टरी में गंदगी फैली थी वहीं तैयार हो रहा था घी, 15 दिन में सुधार नहीं तो होगी कार्रवाई, टीम फिर जांच के लिए जाएगी

उज्जैन3 घंटे पहले
फैक्टरी में खाद्य सामग्रियां तैयार करने के दौरान साफ-सफाई का ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है। ऐसा ही एक मामला इंडस्ट्रीयल एरिया में संचालित फैक्टरी में पाया गया है। जिसको लेकर फैक्टरी संचालक को नोटिस जारी किया है।

खाद्य सामग्रियों की जांच के लिए कलेक्टर आशीष सिंह ने खाद्य एवं औषधि प्रशासन विभाग व खाद्य आपूर्ति विभाग की संयुक्त टीम बनाई है। जो कि खाद्य सामग्रियों की जांच के साथ ही प्रतिष्ठानों की व्यवस्थाओं को भी देखेगी।

संयुक्त टीम ने एमआर-4 रोड इंडस्ट्रीयल एरिया में संचालित एलाइड इंडस्ट्रीज पर दबिश दी। यहां पर चीज व घी तैयार किया जाता है। जांच में पाया कि निर्माण स्थल में फर्श टूटा हुआ था और गंदगी भी फैली हुई थी। यहीं पर चीज व घी तैयार किया जा रहा था। चीज संग्रहण स्थल पर भी साफ-सफाई व्यवस्था ठीक नहीं थी।

ऐसे में संक्रमण का खतरा हो सकता है। इसके लिए फैक्टरी संचालक को नोटिस जारी किया है। साथ ही चेताया है कि 15 दिन में सुधार करवाएं, उसके बाद टीम फिर जांच के लिए आएगी। यहां पर सुधार नहीं पाया गया तो कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

फूड सैफ्टी अधिकारी शैलेष कुुमार गुप्ता व बीएस देवलिया ने फैक्टरी से चीज, बटर, क्रीम व सोडियम साइट्रेट के सैंपल लिए हैं। इसके अलावा गुरू कृपा किराना स्टोर्स से गुलाब जामुन मिक्स व सोहन पपड़ी का सैंपल लिया है।

जिन्हें जांच के लिए राज्य प्रयोगशाला भोपाल भेजा है। रिपोर्ट आने पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। फूड सैफ्टी अधिकारियों ने बताया कोरोना संक्रमण काल को देखते हुए विशेष रूप से साफ-सफाई का ध्यान देने के साथ ही कर्मचारियों को मास्क व ग्लोब्ज तथा कैप पहनना अनिवार्य है।

