उज्जैन में हत्या का प्रयास:छोटे भाई के साथ रहने के लिए मना करने पर विवाद, बड़े भाई ने दोस्त को चाकू मारा

उज्जैन।44 मिनट पहले
आरोपी ने गले में चाकू मार दिया।
  • आधी रात किया हमला, आरोपी हिरासत में

छोटे भाई के साथ रहने से मना करने के विवाद में बड़े भाई ने उसके दोस्त की रात 12.30 बजे चाकू से गला रेतकर जान लेने की कोशिश की। जानलेवा हमले में युवक बुरी तरह घायल हो गया। जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती युवक की हालत नाजुक बनी हुई है। पुलिस ने आरोपी को हिरासत में ले लिया है। मामला कोतवाली थाना क्षेत्र का है।

फव्वारा चौक निवासी इमरान पिता मो. शरीफ और मदार गेट निवासी सलमान पिता जलील दोस्त हैं। सलमान का चाल-चलन ठीक नहीं होने के कारण इमरान के भाई शोएब का दोनों का साथ रहना पसंद नहीं था। वह अक्सर अपने भाई इमरान को सलमान के साथ रहने से मना करता। मंगलवार देर रात करीब 12.30 बजे इसी बात को लेकर लाल मस्ज़िद के पास सलमान और शोएब में कहासुनी होने लगी। विवाद बढ़ा तो दोनों में हाथापाई होने लगी। इसी बीच शोएब ​​​​​​ने चाकू निकाल कर सलमान का गला रेतने का प्रयास किया, जिसमें सलमान के गले से खून की धारा बह निकली।

हमले के बाद शोएब भाग निकला। वारदात की खबर लगते ही कोतवाली थाना प्रभारी महेंद्र मकाश्रे ने घेराबंदी कर आरोपी शोएब को घटनास्थल से थोड़ी दूरी पर ही पकड़ लिया। घायल सलमान को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

