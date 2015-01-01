पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:संभागायुक्त का संकेत: शहर में जल्द शुरू हो सकती सिटी बसें

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • दस रूटों पर चलती थी, निगम ने मार्च के बाद परमिट नहीं लिया

शहर में जल्द ही सिटी बसें फिर से शुरू हाे सकती हैं। इसके संकेत संभागायुक्त व नगर निगम प्रशासक आनंद कुमार शर्मा ने दिए है। इधर इस संबंध में निगमायुक्त क्षितिज सिंघल ने आरटीओ कार्यालय पत्र लिखकर ये जानकारी मांगी हैं कि शहर के किन-किन रूटों पर बसों का संचालन होता रहा है।

सिटी बस संचालन को लेकर 11 नवंबर को प्रशासक ने बैठक बुलाई हैं। इसमें तय होगा कि बसें कब से संचालित करवाई जाएं। इधर आरटीओ कार्यालय के अनुसार शहर के प्रमुख दस रूटों पर सिटी बसें संचालित होती रही है।

इनमें मंगलनाथ से त्रिवेणी होकर तपोभूमि, कालियादेह महल से अभिलाषा कालोनी, काल भैरव से चिंतामण जवासिया, तपोभूमि से रेलवे स्टेशन होकर मेडिकल कॉलेज, मुल्लापुरा से श्री सिंथेटिक्स, चिंतामण जवासिया से श्री सिंथेटिक्स, छत्री चौक से कोठी होकर अभिलाषा कॉलोनी, चिंतामण से महाकाल होकर बिड़ला अस्पताल नानाखेड़ा और प्रशांति धाम से इंदिरानगर होकर पिपलीनाका तक शामिल हैं। इनके संचालन के संबंध में मार्च 20 के बाद परमिट निगम ने नहीं लिया।

जनता को होता था ये फायदा

  • रूट लंबे होने से वाहन नहीं बदलना पड़ता था। {किराया तय रहता था। टिकिट भी मिलती थी।
  • बसों में कैमरे के अलावा जीपीएस की सुविधा थी।
  • कई स्टूडेंट व निजी कंपनियों में काम करने वालों के लिए ज्यादा फायदेमंद थी।

निर्देश दिए है कि सिटी बसों की स्थिति का अवलोकन कर लेवें ताकि उन्हें जल्द चालू करवाया जा सके।

-आनंद शर्मा, संभागायुक्त व निगम प्रशासक

