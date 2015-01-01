पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अव्यवस्था:जिला अस्पताल के सी व डी वार्ड में 12 घंटे ड्रेनेज का पानी, संक्रमण का खतरा बढ़ा

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
जिला अस्पताल प्रशासन ने पीडब्ल्यूडी की टीम को बुलाकर सीवरेज सिस्टम को ठीक करवाया।
  • अस्पताल प्रशासन ने पीडब्ल्यूडी की टीम को बुलाकर सीवरेज सिस्टम ठीक कराया

संभाग के सबसे बड़े जिला अस्पताल के सी व डी वार्ड में शनिवार रात से ड्रेनेज का पानी भर गया, जिससे वार्ड में भर्ती मरीजों में संक्रमण का खतरा बढ़ गया। सीवरेज लाइन के चौक होने से दूसरे दिन रविवार को दोपहर तक चारों तरफ बदबू फैलने लगी।

जिला अस्पताल प्रशासन ने पीडब्ल्यूडी की टीम को बुलाकर सीवरेज सिस्टम को ठीक करवाया। उसके बाद मरीजों व स्टॉफ को राहत मिल सकी। सिंहस्थ-2016 में पीएचई द्वारा अस्पताल परिसर में सीवरेज लाइन डाली गई थी ताकि सीवरेज के पानी की व्यवस्थित निकासी हो सके।

पीएचई द्वारा एक करोड़ से ज्यादा राशि खर्च कर सीवरेज लाइन डाली गई थी, जिसमें खामियां होने से शनिवार रात 11 बजे लाइन चौक हो गई, जिससे सी व डी वार्ड के गेट तथा आसपास पानी भर गया, जिससे वार्ड में भर्ती मरीजों व स्टॉफ में संक्रमण का खतरा बना रहा। गेट पर पानी भर जाने से वार्ड में आने-जाने में परेशानी हुई।

जिला अस्पताल के आरएमओ डॉ. जीएस धवन ने रविवार को अस्पताल के सफाई कर्मियों से पानी भरने के बारे में पूछा तो उन्होंने कहा सीवरेज लाइन चौक हुई है। उसके बाद पीडब्ल्यूडी के इंजीनियर्स को इसकी सूचना दी। उसके बाद टीम भेजी गई, जिसने सुधार कार्य शुरू किया। अधिकारियों ने बताया लाइन चौक होने से ड्रेनेज का पानी वार्ड के गेट और आसपास भर गया था। सीवरेज लाइन में सुधार होने के बाद पानी की निकासी हो गई है।

