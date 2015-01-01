पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भ्रष्टाचार का लाइसेंस:सबकुछ ऑनलाइन, फिर भी आरटीओ में एजेंटों का कब्जा, एक आवेदक से 900 रुपए तक वसूली

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आरटीओ गेट के पास ही लगे हैं एजेंटों के काउंटर।
  • ऑनलाइन लाइसेंस की फीस 1100 रुपए, एजेंट ले रहे 2000
  • अंदर का खर्चा और अपनी फीस मिलाकर ले रहे पैसे

आरटीओ कार्यालय में लर्निंग से पक्के लाइसेंस बनवाने का ऑनलाइन शुल्क करीब 1100 रुपए हैं। बावजूद एजेंट व दलाल दो हजार रुपए तक ले रहे हैं। यह तो इस विभाग से जुड़ा केवल एक कार्य हैं। एजेंट यहां से जुड़े सारे कामों के इसी तरह अपनी मर्जी से रुपए वसूलते हैं।

इतनी अतिरिक्त राशि लेने के सवाल पर एजेंट कहते हैं कि इसमें अंदर (कार्यालय) का खर्चा और हमारा भी शुल्क शामिल है। आरटीओ संतोष मालवीय ने कहा लाइसेंस बनवाने सहित सारे कार्य ऑनलाइन हैं तो फिर लोग एजेंटों के पास क्यों जाते हैं। रही बात ज्यादा शुल्क वसूलने की तो हमारे पास किसी की भी शिकायत नहीं है। जनता को चाहिए कि वे शिकायत करें। हम कार्रवाई करेंगे।

तय राशि से अधिक देकर काम करवाना पड़ रहा
लर्निंग व पक्का लाइसेंस बनवाने, लाइसेंस नवीनीकरण व वाहन ट्रांसफर सहित अन्य सभी तरह के कामों का शासकीय शुल्क निर्धारित है। बावजूद आरटीओ कार्यालय में इन कामों के लिए पहुंचने वाले कई लोगों को तय से अधिक राशि अदाकर अपना काम करवाना पड़ रहा है।

इसलिए कि आरटीओ कार्यालय परिसर में करीब 60 एजेंट व दलालों ने अपने काउंटर लगा रखे हैं। ये यहां किस अधिकार से बैठे हैं इसका संतोषजनक जवाब किसी के पास नहीं हैं। जब भी कोई आवेदक यहां पहुंचता है तो ये उसे अपने रेट बताते हैं। भास्कर टीम ने जब यहां के कुछ एजेंट से चर्चा की तो उन्होंने किस कार्य का क्या शुल्क बताया जानिए।

केस :- एक
लाइसेंस रिन्यू करवाने का शुल्क एजेंट रोशन ने 800 रुपए बताया। जब उससे पूछा 500 रुपए ऑनलाइन शुल्क है तो 300 रुपए ज्यादा क्यों? उसने जवाब दिया मैं 500 रुपए की रसीद कटवा देता हूं बाकी काम आप करवा लो। बाद में बाेला कि 300 रुपए तो सरकारी कामकाज के ही लगते हैं।

केस :- दो
लर्निंग लाइसेंस पक्का करवाने का शुल्क एजेंट नवीन शर्मा ने 1100 रुपए बताया। यह कहने पर कि हमें तो पक्का लाइसेंस बनवाना है। वह बोला पूरे काम के दो हजार रुपए लगेंगे। यह पूछने पर कि इतने ज्यादा क्यों? तब बोला अंदर (कार्यालय) का खर्चा और हमारा शुल्क भी इसमें शामिल है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें