करवा चौथ पर कहर:नर्स पर घर में घुसकर एसिड फेंका, 3 साल से पूर्व पति से चल रहा विवाद

उज्जैनकुछ ही क्षण पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • एसिड फेंकने के बाद बाहर से घर का दरवाजा बंद कर भाग गया, हालत गंभीर, इंदौर रेफर

करवा चौथ की सुबह एक महिला नर्स के लिए कहर बन गई। पूर्व पति ने उसे जान से मारने की नीयत से एसिड फेंक दिया। माधव क्लब रोड स्थित तेजनकर हॉस्पिटल में पदस्थ नर्स पर पूर्व पति ने सुबह 4 बजे घर में घुसकर एसिड फेंक दिया। नर्स को गंभीर हालत में इंदौर रेफर कर दिया गया है। करवा चौथ की सुबह हुई इस घटना के बाद सनसनी फैल गई।
नर्स सुनीता साईं धाम कॉलोनी में अकेली रहती थी। पति मुकेश निवासी रत्नाखेड़ी से उसका 3 साल से विवाद चल रहा है। मुकेश ने बुधवार सुबह चार बजे सुनीता के घर पहुंच कर दरवाजा खटखटाया। सुनीता ने दरवाजा खोला तो सामने खड़े पति को देख अंदर जाने लगी। मुकेश ने गुस्से में आकर सुनीता पर एसिड फेंक दिया, जिससे उसका चेहरा गंभीर रूप से झुलस गया।
एसिड फेंकने के बाद घर का दरवाजा बाहर से बन्द कर वह भाग निकला। शोर मचाने पर आसपास के लोग इकट्ठा हुए और घटना की जानकारी पुलिस को दी गई। सुनीता को गंभीर हालत में जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया था जहां प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद उसे इंदौर रेफर कर दिया गया है।
नहीं हो सके बयान
पुलिस अभी मामले की जांच कर रही है। किस कारण से महिला पर एसिड फेंका गया, पुलिस को स्पष्ट नहीं हो सका। एडिशनल एसपी अमरेंद्र सिंह चौहान ने बताया कि नर्स के बयान नहीं हो सके हैं। हमलावर के रूप में उसके पूर्व पति का नाम सामने आया है। मुकेश की तलाश में नीलगंगा थाना पुलिस सहित अन्य थानों की टीम लगा दी गई है।

