कोविड-19:स्नातकोत्तर के प्रथम व तीसरे वर्ष के विद्यार्थियों की परीक्षा अब असाइनमेंट पैटर्न पर होगी

उज्जैन3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राज्य शासन द्वारा कोविड-19 में विद्यार्थियों की सुरक्षा एवं स्वास्थ्य को दृष्टिगत रखते हुए सत्र 2020-21 की विश्वविद्यालयीन परीक्षाओं के संबंध में निर्णय लिया है। यह प्रदेश के सभी शासकीय और निजी विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा संचालित सभी पाठ्यक्रमों के महाविद्यालय में अध्ययनरत विद्यार्थी पर लागू होगा। बीकेएसएन महाविद्यालय के प्रभारी प्राचार्य आर.के.एस. राठौर ने बताया कि जिले के शासकीय और निजी महाविद्यालयों में स्नातकोत्तर के प्रथम और तीसरे सेमेस्टर के छात्र-छात्राओं की परीक्षा असाइनमेंट के आधार पर होगी।

वहीं स्नातकोत्तर के दूसरे और चौथे सेमेस्टर के विद्यार्थियों की परीक्षा ली जाएगी। यह नियम स्नातकोत्तर के रेगुलर और प्राइवेट सभी विद्यार्थियों के लिए होगा। स्नातकोत्तर के प्रथम सेमेस्टर के विद्यार्थियों को आंतरिक मूल्यांकन के प्राप्त अंकों के आधार पर ही प्रतिशत में मूल्यांकन का रिजल्ट घोषित किया जाएगा। जबकि तीसरे वर्ष के परीक्षार्थियों के लिए पिछले सेमेस्टर और वर्तमान वर्ष के आंतरिक मूल्यांकन का 50 प्रतिशत के आधार पर परीक्षा परिणाम आएगा। इसी प्रकार स्नातक के सभी विद्यार्थियों के लिए परीक्षाएं ली जाएंगी।सभी संकाय में प्रथम से लेकर तीसरे वर्ष के स्नातक विद्यार्थियों के लिए यूनिवर्सिटी द्वारा ली जाने वाली आंतरिक मूल्यांकन परीक्षा फरवरी में होगी।

वहीं प्रायोगिक परीक्षा मार्च और मुख्य परीक्षा अप्रैल में होगी। रिजल्ट 30 जून तक घोषित किया जाएगा। इसमें रेगुलर और प्राइवेट विद्यार्थी बैठेंगे। बीकेएसएन कॉलेज के कम्प्यूटर निरीक्षक ललित पाटीदार ने बताया कि स्नातकोत्तर दूसरे और चौथे वर्ष के सभी विद्यार्थियों के लिए आंतरिक मूल्यांकन अप्रैल में और प्रायोगिक परीक्षाएं मई में होंगी। दूसरे वर्ष के विद्यार्थी की मुख्य परीक्षा 16 से 31 जून के बीच होगी। वहीं चौथे वर्ष के विद्यार्थियों की 1 से 15 जून के बीच परीक्षा हाेना है। इनका रिजल्ट 30 जून तक आ जाएगा।

स्नातकोत्तर के प्रथम और तीसरे वर्ष के विद्यार्थियों के लिए नियम
पाटीदार ने बताया कि आंतरिक मूल्यांकन और असाइनमेंट जमा करने के लिए स्नातकोत्तर के प्रथम वर्ष के विद्यार्थियों के लिए 1 से 13 फरवरी तक परीक्षा आयोजित होगी। वहीं प्रायोगिक परीक्षा 15 से 26 फरवरी तक रहेगी। परीक्षा परिणाम की घोषणा 31 मार्च को होगी। इसके बाद इनकी कक्षाओं का संचालन होगा। वहीं स्नातकोत्तर के तीसरे वर्ष के विद्यार्थियों के लिए 15 से 26 फरवरी तक आंतरिक मूल्यांकन और असाइनमेंट जमा करने की तारीख आएगी। इसके बाद 1 से 13 फरवरी तक प्रायोगिक परीक्षा ली जाएगी। परीक्षा परिणाम की घोषणा 30 मार्च को होगी।

