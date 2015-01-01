पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुलभ आवागमन:हरिफाटक ब्रिज की इंदौर रोड और चारधाम वाली भुजा होगी फारेलेन

उज्जैन41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सेतु निगम ने 42 करोड़ का प्रपोजल बनाकर दिया
  • सेतु निगम ने 42 करोड़ का प्रपोजल बनाकर दिया

शहर के हरिफाटक क्षेत्र स्थित चारभुजा ब्रिज का विस्तारीकरण किए जाने की तैयारी है। इसकी दो भुजाएं 12 मीटर और चौड़ी की जाएंगी। इसके लिए सेतु निगम 42 करोड़ रुपए का प्रस्ताव बनाकर स्मार्ट सिटी को दे चुका है।

हरिफाटक ब्रिज की चारों भुजाएं अभी टू लेन हैं। सिंहस्थ 2028 व महाकाल क्षेत्र विस्तारीकरण के मद्देनजर इसे चौड़ा करने की प्लानिंग तैयार हुई है। ब्रिज की चार भुजाओं में से दो को टू की बजाय फोरलेन किया जाएगा। इनमें पहली इंदौर बायपास मार्ग की तरफ जाने वाली और दूसरी इंटरप्रिटिशियन सेंटर की तरफ उतार वाली भुजा शामिल है। सेतु निगम के ईई एसके अग्रवाल ने बताया कि अभी इन भुजाओं की चौड़ाई 12-12 मीटर यानी टू लेन है।

24 मीटर चौड़ी हो जाएगी ब्रिज की दोनों भुजाएं

अग्रवाल ने बताया भुजाओं को 24 मीटर करने की तैयारी है। इनके विस्तारीकरण के लिए स्मार्ट सिटी के तहत प्रपोजल मांगा था, जिसे बनाकर दे दिया है। उसके अनुसार दोनों भुजाओं की लंबाई 840 मीटर है। इन्हें फोरलेन करने में 42 करोड़ निर्माण का खर्च आएगा।

इन दो भुजाओं को चौड़ा करना इसलिए जरूरी

सिंहस्थ व अन्य पर्व-त्योहार तथा सामान्य दिनों में भी इंदौर की तरफ से बायपास मार्ग से ही ज्यादा भीड़ आती है। भीड़ का ये दबाव महाकालेश्वर मंदिर की तरफ पहुंचता है। ज्यादातर इसी मार्ग से वापस लौटते भी है। इसके अलावा वीआईपी की आवाजाही भी इस रूट से होती है।

यह होगा फायदा

सिंहस्थ में भीड़ प्रबंधन में फायदा। अन्य त्योहारों, पर्व व सामान्य दिनों में भी मदद मिलेगी। दुर्घटनाओं में कमी आएगी। क्षेत्र की सौंदर्यता बढ़ेगी और विकास होगा। सर्वाधिक आवागमन में श्रद्धालुओं को मदद मिलेगी।

मार्ग चौड़ीकरण करने की भी तैयारी

इधर इंटरप्रिटिशन सेंटर से लेकर चारधाम मंदिर पहुंच मार्ग को चौड़ा करने की भी तैयारी की ली गई है। इसके टेंडर भी हो चुके है। सिंहस्थ और अन्य त्योहारों में भीड़ प्रबंधन के लिए मार्ग चौड़ा करना जरूरी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें