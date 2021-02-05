पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महिला बंदी के भागने का मामला:जिला अस्पताल से फरार महिला बंदी का 6 दिन बाद भी नहीं लगा सुराग, महाराष्ट्र भागने की आशंका

उज्जैन38 मिनट पहले
जिला अस्पताल से फरार महिला बंदी सुनीता (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
जिला अस्पताल से फरार महिला बंदी सुनीता (फाइल फोटो)
  • इंदौर के महू में एक युवक के साथ गाड़ी में बैठते हुए सुनीता की तस्वीर पुलिस को मिली

जिला अस्पताल के टॉयलेट की जाली उखाड़कर फरार महिला बंदी सुनीता सोलंकी का छह दिन बाद भी सुराग नहीं मिला है। पुलिस को अब तक मिली रिपोर्ट के आधार पर आशंका जताई जा रही है कि वह महाराष्ट्र भाग गई है। अस्पताल से फरार होने के बाद उसने एक महिला से मदद भी मांगी थी। सुनीता उससे एक हजार रुपए मांग रही थी। फरारी के बाद सुनीता और उसके साथ एक युवक की तस्वीर पुलिस के हाथ लगी है। तस्वीर में दोनों एक गाड़ी में बैठते दिखाई दे रहे हैं। पुलिस की जांच में पता चला है कि गाड़ी महाराष्ट्र के अकोला से रजिस्टर्ड है।

साजिश के साथ सुनीता हुई थी फरार

सुनीता ने जेल से ही फरार होने की पूरी साजिश रची थी। नौ फरवरी को जेल में उससे मिलने के लिए राजेश नाम का युवक आया था। दोनों ने मिलकर साजिश रची। क्योंकि सुनीता के फरारी होने वाले दिन (11 फरवरी) से ही राजेश का भी मोबाइल बंद है। वह भी घर में ताला लगाकर गायब है। जानकारी के अनुसार, चूंकि सुनीता जिला अस्पताल में नर्स का काम कर चुकी है, इसलिए उसे भागने के सभी रास्ते मालूम थे। सुनीता को ब्लडप्रेशर की बीमारी थी।

इसलिए ब्लडप्रेशर नॉर्मल रखने के लिए जेल में उसे रोज दवा दी जाती थी। महिला प्रहरी की निगरानी में उसे दवा खिलाई जाती थी। पुलिस की जांच में पता चला है कि 11 फरवरी को सुनीता ने ब्लडप्रेशर की दवा नहीं खाई थी, जिससे रात होते-होते उसका ब्लडप्रेशर काफी बढ़ गया। जेल में परीक्षण के दौरान उसका ब्लडप्रेशर बढ़ा हुआ था। इसी कारण से उसे इलाज के लिए जेल से जिला अस्पताल लाया गया था।

जेल प्रहरी को चकमा देकर फरार हुई थी सुनीता

सुनीता 11 फरवरी की रात 10 बजे जिला अस्पताल से उस समय फरार हुई, जब उसे सीने में दर्द और ब्लडप्रेशर अधिक होने की शिकायत पर जेल से लाकर यहां भर्ती कराया गया था। प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद उसे महिला वार्ड में शिफ्ट किया गया था। वहां से वह महिला प्रहरी प्रेमलता कटारा और पुरुष प्रहरी विष्णुलाल गड़ारा को चकमा देकर फरार हो गई थी। जेल अधीक्षक अलका सोनकर ने दोनों का तत्काल प्रभाव से निलंबित कर दिया था।

