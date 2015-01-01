पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बड़ा हादसा बचा:उज्जैन में शाॅर्ट सर्किट से ट्रांसफार्मर स्टोर एरिया में लगी आग, लाखों का नुकसान

उज्जैन36 मिनट पहले
आग से चारों ओर धुआं फैल गया।
  • बुधवार दोपहर 3 बजे की घटना, 10 दमकलों की मदद से पाया काबू

उज्जैन के मक्सी रोड स्थित बिजली विभाग के ट्रांसफार्मर स्टोर में बुधवार दोपहर 3 बजे अचानक आग लग गई। देखते ही देखते आग ने विकराल रूप धारण कर लिया। अग्निकांड में 4 से 5 लाख के नुकसान का अनुमान है। करीब डेढ़ घंटे की कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर 10 दमकलों की मदद से काबू पाया गया। कार्यपालन यंत्री वीके मालवीय के मुताबिक सड़क पर लगे ट्रांसफार्मर से स्टोर में केबल कनेक्शन है। दोपहर करीब 3 बजे केबल में शॉर्ट सर्किट हुई, जिससे उसमें से चिंगारी निकलने लगी। जमीन पर फैले ट्रांसफार्मर के तेल ने आग पकड़ ली। स्टोर में काम कर रहे कर्मचारी जब तक कुछ समझ पाते, तब तक वहां रखे तेल के ड्रमों ने आग फैल गई। देखते ही देखते आग ने विकराल रूप धारण कर लिया। ऊंची- ऊंची लपटों को देख कर्मचारी जान बचा कर भागने लगे। अग्निकांड से आसपास के इलाके में अफरा तफरी मच गई।

सूचना मिलते ही फायर ब्रिगेड की दमकलें मौके पर पहुंच गईं। करीब डेढ़ घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया जा सका। आग से स्टोर में प्लास्टिक के ड्रमों में रखा करीब 4 हज़ार लीटर ट्रांसफार्मर ऑइल जल गया, जिसकी कीमत करीब 4 से 5 लाख रुपए है। कार्यपालन यंत्री मालवीय ने बताया कि समय रहते बड़े हादसे को बचा लिया गया। स्टोर में करोड़ों के केबल, कंडक्टर और अन्य कीमती उपकरण रखे थे।

