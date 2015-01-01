पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:संभाग का पहला कैंसर हॉस्पिटल उज्जैन में, 4130 को मिलेगा इलाज

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
संभाग का पहला कैंसर हॉस्पिटल उज्जैन में
  • बायोप्यी भी हो सकेगी, मरीजों को पेलेटिव केयर मिल सकेगी

बढ़ते मरीजों के बीच अब उज्जैन में संभागीय कैंसर हॉस्पिटल बन सकेगा। यहां पर एडवांस तकनीक के दो ऑपरेशन थिएटर बनाए जाएंगे, जिसमें कैंसर के मरीजों की सर्जरी व बायोप्सी हो सकेगी। हॉस्पिटल में रेडियो थैरेपी सेंटर भी बनेगा। मरीजों की रेडियोथैरेपी यानी सिकाई भी हो सकेगी।

मुंबई के आर्किटेक्ट ने फाइनल नक्शा बनाकर सीएमएचओ कार्यालय को भेज दिया है तथा ओटी बनाए जाने के लिए नोटशीट भी आगे बढ़ी है। ओटी शुरू होने से संभाग के करीब 4130 मरीजों को चिकित्सा सुविधा मिल सकेगी।

कैंसर के मरीजों को कीमोथैरेपी और चिकित्सा सुविधाएं देने के लिए 2 अक्टूबर 2016 को सख्याराजे प्रसूतिगृह की पुरानी बिल्डिंग में कैंसर यूनिट की शुरूआत की गई थी। वर्तमान में यहां पर 4130 मरीज पंजीबद्ध हैं, जिनमें से 1350 मरीजों को कीमोथैरेपी दी जा रही है।

यहां पर उज्जैन संभाग के अलावा प्रदेश के अन्य जिलों व गुजरात, राजस्थान व पुणे के मरीज इलाज के लिए आ रहे हैं। मरीजों की बढ़ती संख्या को देखते हुए यूनिट को कैंसर अस्पताल में बदला जा रहा है। यहां पर दो ओटी बनाई जाएगी।

कैंसर हॉस्पिटल बनने से यहां पर कैंसर के मरीजों को 24 घंटे चिकित्सकीय सेवाएं दी जा सकेगी। यहां पर करीब 50 मरीज भर्ती रखे जा सकेंगे। दूसरे चरण में हॉस्पिटल का विस्तार किया जाकर यहां पर 100 मरीजों को भर्ती रखा जा सकेगा।

मरीजों को ये मिलेगी सुविधा

  • मरीजों को पेलेटिव केयर दी जा सकेगी।
  • कीमोथेरेपी का विस्तार होगा।
  • मरीजों की रेडियो थेरेपी की जाएगी।
  • मरीजों की सर्जरी हो सकेगी।
  • हॉस्पिटल का संचालन 24 घंटे होगा।
  • इलाज के लिए दूसरे शहर नहीं जाना पड़ेगा।

पहले चरण में 50 मरीजों को भर्ती रखकर करेंगे इलाज

बढ़ते मरीजों को ध्यान में रखते हुए कैंसर यूनिट को हॉस्पिटल में बदला जा रहा है। यहां पर नई ओटी बनाई जाएगी, जिसका नक्शा फाइनल हो चुका है। ओटी शुरू होने से मरीजों की सर्जरी हो सकेगी। पहले चरण में यहां पर 50 मरीजों को भर्ती रखकर इलाज दिया जा सकेगा। दूसरे चरण में 50 और मरीजों को भर्ती रखने की सुविधा शुरू होगी।

-डॉ. सीएम त्रिपाठी, स्टेट नोडल अधिकारी

