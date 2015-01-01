पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बेलन वाले हाथों में आपदा प्रबंधन:पहली महिला विंग प्रदेश को उबारेगी आपदा से, उज्जैन में पहला बैच हो रहा तैयार

उज्जैन17 मिनट पहले
महिला सैनिकों को रोप रेस्क्यू का प्रशिक्षण भी दिया जा रहा है। 
  • मॉकड्रिल के साथ रोप रेस्क्यू की ट्रेनिंग
  • एक माह के प्रशिक्षण के बाद की जाएगी तैनाती

मध्यप्रदेश संभवतः देश का ऐसा पहला राज्य है, जहां आपदा प्रबंधन के लिए महिला विंग का गठन किया गया है। इसके पहले बैच को उज्जैन में ट्रेनिंग दी जा रही है। एक माह के प्रशिक्षण के बाद महिलाओं को प्रदेश के जिलों में तैनाती दी जाएगी। होमगार्डस के जिला कमांडेंट संतोष जाट ने बताया कि 15 जून 2013 में उत्तराखंड में आई आपदा के बाद एनडीआरएफ का गठन किया गया था। इसी तर्ज पर राज्यों में भी एसडीआरएफ का गठन किया गया है। आपदा प्रबंधन के लिए राष्ट्रीय और राज्य स्तर पर बने इन बलों में अभी तक महिलाओं की तैनाती नहीं होती थी, लेकिन कई बार रेस्क्यू के लिए महिला बल की आवश्यकता महसूस की गई। इसी के तहत मध्यप्रदेश में महिला विंग का गठन किया गया। विंग के पहले बैच में 56 महिला सैनिकों को शामिल किया गया है। इन बैच की ट्रेनिंग उज्जैन में हो रही है।

दिया जा रहा प्रशिक्षण

उन्होंने बताया कि महिला सैनिकों को फायर फाइटिंग, रोप रेस्क्यू, हाई राइज बिल्डिंग में टाइगर जम्प और तैराकी का प्रशिक्षण दिया जा रहा है। यह महिला विंग आपदा प्रबंधन डिजास्टर मैनेजमेंट का काम देखेगी। इसे स्टेट डिजास्टर इमरजेंसी रेस्पांस फ़ोर्स (एसडीइआरएफ) यानि राज्य आपदा आपातकालीन मोचन बल का नाम दिया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि उत्तराखंड की आपदा के बाद उत्तराखंड, बिहार, तेलंगाना और आंध्रप्रदेश में एसडीआरएफ का गठन हुआ, लेकिन यहां महिला विंग नहीं है।

तैराकी का प्रशिक्षण लेतीं महिला सैनिक।
