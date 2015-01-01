पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खाद्य सामग्रियों की जांच:मावा मार्केट में फूड सैफ्टी अधिकारियों की दबिश, चार प्रतिष्ठानों पर जांच, सैंपल लिए

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
सांकेतिक फोटो
  • मिलावट की आशंका में सैंपल जांच के लिए भोपाल भेजे

दीपावली पर लोगों को गुणवत्ता की खाद्य सामग्री उपलब्ध हो सके, इसके लिए खाद्य एवं औषधि प्रशासन विभाग ने तीन दिन तक विशेष रूप से खाद्य सामग्रियों की जांच की। मावा मार्केट से चार प्रतिष्ठानों पर मावे की जांच कर सैंपल लिए हैं। मिलावट की आशंका में सैंपल जांच के लिए राज्य प्रयोगशाला भोपाल भेजे हैं।

फूड सैफ्टी अधिकारी शैलेष गुप्ता व बीएस देवलिया ने बताया खाद्य टीम ने अपना स्वीट्स से मावा कतली व श्री गंगा से रसगुल्ला की जांच की तथा उनके सैंपल लिए हैं। दूसरी टीम फ्रीगंज में संचालित सुंदर डेयरी पर पहुंची। यहां से पनीर व मिल्क केक तथा सपना स्वीट्स से रसगुल्ला के सैंपल लिए हैं।

टीम ने थोक मावा बाजार में मावा की जांच कर सैंपल लिए हैं। गुप्ता ने बताया ढाबा रोड पर भगवती मावा भंडार से मावा व सचिन मावा भंडार से भी मावा तथा श्री नाकोड़ा के नमकीन से सेव, श्याम स्वीट्स से मावा पेड़ा, सांवरिया कचौरी से मैदा, अवंतिका मावा से मावा व भगवती मावा से मावा के सैंपल लिए हैं।

