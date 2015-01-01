पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्माण कार्य:श्रद्धालुओं की सुविधा के लिए सिद्धवट घाट पर पार्किंग और शेड, काल भैरव मंदिर पर प्लाजा डेवलप करेंगे

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
  • कलेक्टर ने निगमायुक्त के साथ दोनों स्थलों के निरीक्षण करने के साथ सुविधाएं जुटाने के दिए निर्देश

सिद्धवट पर फोर व्हीलर वाहनों के लिए अलग से पार्किंग एवं क्रिया कर्म के लिए शेड का निर्माण किया जाएगा। ऐसे ही काल भैरव मंदिर के पास भी पार्किंग एवं प्लाजा डेवलप होगा। मंगलवार को स्मार्ट सिटी द्वारा प्रस्तावित किए गए हैरिटेज कार्यों से जुड़े इन दोनों स्थलों के निरीक्षण के दौरान उक्त बातें कलेक्टर आशीष सिंह ने कही।

सिद्धवट पर कलेक्टर ने पंडा समिति की ओर से सुरेंद्र चतुर्वेदी एवं राजेश त्रिवेदी से चर्चा की। इन्होंने कलेक्टर को बताया कि यहां पर श्राद्धकर्म, पिंडदान, कालसर्प योग पूजा आदि के लिए रोजाना दो-तीन हजार लोग आते हैं। प्रत्येक व्यक्ति को पूजन में तीन से चार घंटे का समय लगता है। इस पर परिस्थितियों को समझते हुए कलेक्टर ने सिद्धवट मंदिर के मुख्य परिसर से फोर व्हीलर पार्किंग हटाते हुए परिसर का सौंदर्यीकरण करने के निर्देश दिए।

कॉरिडोर एवं सभा मंडप को मिलाने के लिए कार्य योजना बनाने के निर्देश

मुख्य घाट से दाहिनी ओर घाट का विस्तार करने को भी कहा। यह बात भी सामने आई थी कि मुख्य मार्ग से लेकर मंदिर के सभा मंडप तक बनाए गए कॉरिडोर एवं सभा मंडप के बीच में गेप के कारण बारिश का पानी भर जाता है। कलेक्टर ने कॉरिडोर एवं सभा मंडप को मिलाने के लिए कार्य योजना तैयार करने के निर्देश दिए। सिद्धवट के विभिन्न शेड्स जहां पर क्रियाकर्म की विधि होती है, के बांयी ओर मौजूद शासकीय भूमि में फोर व्हीलर पार्किंग एवं नवीन शेड के लिए स्थल निरीक्षण कर कलेक्टर ने यहां जल्द ही कार्य प्रारंभ करने को भी कहा।

कालभैरव स्थित बगीचे का जीर्णोद्धार भी करवाएंगे

कलेक्टर ने तहसीलदार को सिद्धवट घाट पर क्रियाकर्म कराने वाले पंडों का डाटाबेस तैयार करने को भी कहा। इधर कलेक्टर ने कालभैरव मंदिर के बाहर परिसर का सौंदर्यीकरण एवं प्लाजा विकसित करने के लिए कहा। मंदिर पास खाली जमीन पर पार्किंग स्थल विकसित होगा। घाट के सौंदर्यीकरण का कार्य भी यहां किया जाएगा। घाट से लगी मंदिर की दीवार पर पिचिंग का कार्य और भीतर के बगीचे का जीर्णोद्धार करवाने का भी निर्णय लिया गया। निरीक्षण के दौरान नगर निगम आयुक्त क्षितिज सिंघल एवं स्मार्ट सिटी के सीईओ जितेंद्र सिंह चौहान आदि मौजूद थे।

