पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ujjain
  • For The Safety Of Women, Ujjain Police Will Start A Separate Helpline So That It Is Free To Tell The Problem, 24 Hours Will Help.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुविधा:महिलाओं की सुरक्षा के लिए उज्जैन पुलिस अलग से हेल्प लाइन शुरू करेगी ताकि निसंकोच समस्या बता सके, 24 घंटे मिलेगी मदद

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सांकेतिक फोटो
  • फोन सुनने से लेकर कार्रवाई तक महिला पुलिस अधिकारी ही करेगी, नाम वी केयर फॉर यू ही रहेगा

महिला सुरक्षा को लेकर पहली बार उज्जैन पुलिस अलग से हेल्प लाइन सुविधा शुरू करने जा रही है। जिसके माध्यम से महिलाओं की हर तरह की समस्या सुनी जाएगी। हेल्प लाइन पर फोन महिला पुलिसकर्मी ही सुनेगी व समस्या की सुनवाई व कार्रवाई भी महिला अधिकारी द्वारा की जाएगी।

महिला सुरक्षा पर जोर दिया जा रहा है। महिलाएं, लड़कियां कई बार थाने जाने से कतराती है व खुलकर अपनी बात पुलिस के सामने नहीं रख पाती है। जिससे वे अंदर ही अंदर घुटती है। छेड़छाड़, ब्लैकमेल करने समेत कई ऐसी घटनाएं है जिसमें महिलाएं परिवार के डर से भी पुलिस तक नहीं आती। वी केयर फॉर यू हेल्प लाइन शुरू करने के पीछे उद्देश्य यहीं है कि महिलाएं जरूरी नहीं कि थाने आए।

वे उनकी समस्या हेल्प लाइन पर महिला पुलिसकर्मी को बता सकेगी। कार्रवाई के लिए किसी भी तरह की घटना के फोटो, वीडियो व चैटिंग भी पुलिस की हेल्प लाइन को उपलब्ध कराने पर भी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। एसपी सत्येंद्र कुमार शुक्ल ने रुपरेखा तैयार की है। शिकायतकर्ता का नाम व पहचान पुलिस गोपनीय ही रखेगी।

हेल्प लाइन में महिला डीएसपी, महिला थाना व निर्भया टीम भी

वी केयर फॉर यू हेल्प लाइन सुविधा पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम से शुरू की जाएगी। एएसपी अमरेंद्रसिंह चौहान ने बताया लड़कियां, महिलाओं के लिए इस सप्ताह में हेल्प लाइन शुरू कर दी जाएगी। जिसमें एक महिला डीएसपी, महिला थाना, निर्भया टीम व कंट्रोल रूम की महिला पुलिसकर्मी शामिल रहेगी। इस हेल्प लाइन को 24 घंटे चालू रखेंगे। किसी भी समय फोनकर मदद मांगी जा सकेगी। इसके अलावा सोशल मीडिया पर भी नजर रहेगी, जहां अशोभनीय टिप्पणी की जाती है।

फोटो-वीडियो से ब्लैकमेल होती है महिलाएं, अब समस्या बता सकेगी

महिला व नाबालिग लड़कियों के कई लोग धोखे से फोटो व वीडियो बना लेते है और फिर उन्हें ब्लैकमेल किया जाता है। ऐसे में वे बदनामी के डर से थाने तक नहीं आती और न ही परिवार को बताती है। इस हेल्प लाइन के माध्यम से इस तरह की घटनाओं में भी महिलाओं को बिना सामने आए अपनी बात रखने पर भी मदद मिलेगी और पुलिस ऐसी महिलाओं को जागरूक करने के लिए एक अभियान भी चलाएगी, जिससे पीड़ित महिलाएं सामने आकर शिकायत कर सकें। ​​​​​​

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें