अपर आयुक्त न्यायालय का फैसला:पूर्व पार्षद मो. फारुख और जफर बानो पांच साल के लिए चुनाव लड़ने से अयोग्य घोषित

उज्जैन3 घंटे पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • 6 माह तक निगम सम्मेलनों में शामिल नहीं हुए थे

न्यायालय ने वार्ड 30 के पूर्व पार्षद मोहम्मद फारुक उर्फ बड़ा राजू तथा वार्ड 13 की पूर्व पार्षद जफर बानो को 5 साल के लिए चुनाव लड़ने से अयोग्य घोषित कर दिया है। दोनों अगला निगम चुनाव नहीं लड़ पाएंगे।

अपर आयुक्त मालसिंह की कोर्ट ने शुक्रवार को दोनों पूर्व पार्षदों के खिलाफ नगर निगम आयुक्त द्वारा प्रस्तुत प्रकरणों में फैसले सुनाए। निगमायुक्त ने अपर आयुक्त के न्यायालय में 4 जून 2020 को मो फारुख उर्फ बड़ा राजू के खिलाफ प्रतिवेदन प्रस्तुत किया था।

जिसमें बताया गया था कि मो. फारुख नगर निगम परिषद के सम्मेलनों में 28 मार्च 2018 से 17 सितंबर 2019 तक कुल 18 महीने 20 दिन अनुपस्थित रहे। इसलिए नगर पालिका अधिनियम 1956 के अनुसार 6 माह से ज्यादा समय तक अनुपस्थित रहने के कारण पार्षद पद से हटाया जाए।

इसी तरह निगमायुक्त ने वार्ड 13 की पार्षद जफर बानो के खिलाफ भी उक्त न्यायालय में प्रतिवेदन दिया था कि जफर बानो 28 जनवरी 2019 से 16 जनवरी 2020 तक यानी कुल 11 महीने 18 दिन निगम सम्मेलनों में अनुपस्थित रहीं। अपर आयुक्त ने दोनों मामलों की सुनवाई के बाद फैसले सुनाए।

पार्षद कार्यकाल समाप्त इसलिए अयोग्य घोषित

अपर आयुक्त ने फैसलों में लिखा है निर्वाचित पार्षदों का कार्यकाल समाप्त हो गया है, इसलिए उन्हें पार्षद पद से पदच्युत करने का औचित्य नहीं है। लेकिन पार्षद पद पर रहते उनका कृत्य पार्षद पद की अयोग्यता को प्रमाणित करता है। इसलिए उन्हें आदेश जारी होने की दिनांक से 5 साल तक पार्षद के अयोग्य घोषित किया जाता है।

हंगा पड़ा पार्टी की विचारधारा का समर्थन नहीं करना

दोनों पार्षद भाजपा से चुनाव लड़ कर जीते थे। बाद में वे भाजपा की विचारधारा के साथ कदमताल नहीं मिला सके। दोनों के खिलाफ निगमायुक्त द्वारा प्रतिवेदन देने को इसी राजनीतिक नजरिए से देखा जा रहा है।

