  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Ujjain
  • Found The Body In The Well Of A Young Man Who Took A Bike, Came Back In A While Saying He Had Left The House

कुएं में मिली लाश:बाइक लेकर निकले युवक की कुएं में लाश मिली, थोड़ी देर में वापस आता हूं कहकर निकला था घर से

उज्जैनकुछ ही क्षण पहले
मक्सी रोड स्थित जीवनपुर खेड़ा गांव के कुंए में शुक्रवार शाम को युवक की लाश मिली। जिसकी पहचान राजेश पिता पदमसिंह चौहान 25 साल निवासी ग्राम करोंदिया के रूप में होना बताई गई। गुरुवार को वह रात में 8.30 बजे करीब घर से यह कहकर निकला था कि थोड़ी देर में वापस आता हूं।

काफी देर तक वह नहीं लौटा तो उसके भाई आकाश ने नागझिरी थाने पहुंचकर पुलिस को उसके गुम होने की रिपोर्ट की। बताया कि भाई बाइक लेकर गया और उसका मोबाइल भी नहीं लग रहा। बताया जा रहा है कि उक्त लाश करोंदिया निवासी राजेश की है।

वह जीवनपुर खेड़ा गांव के कुंए तक कब व कैसे पहुंचा यह पता किया जाएगा। पंवासा थाना पुलिस मर्ग कायम कर जांच कर रही है।

