देश विरोधी नारे:जयपुर-भोपाल एक्सप्रेस में पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे लगाने वाले चार युवक गिरफ्तार

उज्जैन21 मिनट पहले
आरोपी युवकाें का ट्रेन के अंदर का वीडियो वायरल हुआ है - Dainik Bhaskar
आरोपी युवकाें का ट्रेन के अंदर का वीडियो वायरल हुआ है
  • नागदा जीआरपी ने दर्ज की रिपोर्ट

गणतंत्र दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर जयपुर-भोपाल ट्रेन में पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद और कश्मीर लेकर रहेंगे जैसे देश विरोधी नारे लगाने वाले चार युवकों को जीआरपी ने गिरफ्तार किया है। बताया जा रहा है कि इसमें उनके साथ चार युवक और थे जो ट्रेन से कूदकर फरार हो गए। पकड़े गए सभी आरोपी उज्जैन से अजमेर जा रहे थे। आरोपियों के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 153(ख)(1)(क) के तहत कार्रवाई की गई है। इसमें कम से कम तीन साल की सजा का प्रावधान है। आरोपी युवकों का ट्रेन के अंदर का एक वीडियो सामने आया है। हांलाकि उसमें युवक नारे लगाते नहीं दिखाई दे रहे हैं।

मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, सोमवार रात जयपुर-भोपाल एक्सप्रेस (09712) उज्जैन जंक्शन से 8.20 बजे छूटने के बाद कोच नंबर डी-2 में सवार कुछ युवक राष्ट्रविरोधी बातें कर रहे थे। कोच में सवार अन्य यात्रियों ने जब इस पर आपत्ति जताई तो वे मारपीट पर आमादा हो गए। आरोप है कि युवकों ने पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे लगाए। यह भी कहा कि कश्मीर हम लेकर रहेंगे। विवाद बढ़ने पर यात्रियों ने इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी। ट्रेन रात नौ बजकर 20 मिनट पर नागदा जंक्शन पहुंची। वहां जीआरपी ने चार युवकों को हिरासत में ले लिया। बताया जा रहा है कि चार युवक चलती ट्रेन से कूदकर फरार हो गए। जीआरपी टीआई एच किंडो ने बताया कि अपराध क्रमांक जीरो पर रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर केस डायरी उज्जैन जीआरपी को भेज दी गई है।

पकड़े गए युवकों की पहचान हुई

टीआई ने बताया कि पकड़े गए युवकों में शाजापुर का अरशद और इमरान खान तथा उज्जैन के आगर रोड सम्राट नगर निवासी जैदखान व खंदार मोहल्ला निवासी साहेबुद्दीन हैं। चारों और फरार हुए उनके साथी अजमेर जा रहे थे।

सूरज सेन ने लिखाई रिपोर्ट

उज्जैन के अंकपात मार्ग इमली चौराहा निवासी सूरज सेन ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है। उन्होंने बताया कि युवक देश विरोधी बातें कर रहे थे तो मैंने उन्हें मना किया। जिस पर उन लोगों ने मेरे साथ मारपीट की।

