ठगी का मामला:मोबाइल कंपनी का मैनेजर बनकर उज्जैन के व्यापारी से 7.8 लाख रुपए की ठगी, रिश्तेदार के घर पर हुई थी मुलाकात

उज्जैन5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आरोपी रोहित वाजपेयी ने पीड़ित से सस्ती रेट पर मोबाइल दिलाने के लिए 7.8 लाख रुपए एडवांस लिए थे।

उज्जैन में एक व्यापारी को कम कीमत में मोबाइल दिलाने के नाम पर 7 लाख रुपए की ठगी का मामला सामने आया है। मामले में पुलिस ने एक ठग के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। व्यापारी धर्मेंद्र पांचाल का आरोप है कि रोहित वाजपेयी नाम का व्यक्ति उनके रिश्तेदार के घर रहने के लिए आया था। आरोपी ने खुद को मोबाइल कंपनी का एरिया सेल्स मैनेजर बताया था।

पीड़ित व्यापारी धर्मेंद्र ने बताया कि लॉकडाउन से पहले रोहित गायत्री नगर में उनके रिश्तेदार के घर किराए से रहने आए थे। वहीं एक कार्यक्रम में उससे मुलाकात हुई थी। रोहित ने कहा था कि वो सस्ती कीमत पर मोबाइल दिला देगा। शुरुआत में उसने कुछ मोबाइल सस्ते दिए भी थे। जिससे रोहित पर भरोसा और बढ़ गया। धर्मेंद्र ने मोबाइल खरीदने के लिए 7.86 लाख रुपए एडवांस दे दिए। जिसके बाद से रोहित रुपए लेकर भाग गया।

मकान मालिक और उसके कर्मचारी को भी लगाया चूना
धर्मेंद्र ने बताया कि रोहित ने मकान मालिक के घर पर काम करने वाले लोगों से रेलवे में नौकरी दिलवाने के नाम पर 25-30 हजार रुपए लिए हैं। जिसके बाद चिमनगंज थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कराई है। धर्मेंद्र ने बताया कि रोहित पर गाजियाबाद में भी ठगी का मामला दर्ज है। रोहित को झांसी आरपीएफ ने टीसी बनकर यात्रियों से रुपये लेते हुए पकड़ा था। इस मामले में रोहित जेल भी जा चुका है। बाद में जमानत कराई और पत्नी अन्नू के साथ ठगी की वारदातों को अंजाम देने लगा था।

