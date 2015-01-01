पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ujjain
  • Freezing Till Evening, Then Drizzling At Night, The Chances Of Getting Cold From Tomorrow Night

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:शाम तक ठंडक रही रात को फिर बूंदाबांदी, कल से रातें ठंडी होने की आसार

उज्जैन41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सांकेतिक फोटो

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का प्रभाव कमजोर होने से शनिवार को मावठे का असर कम रहा। गुरुवार रात से शुरू हुई बूंदाबांदी शुक्रवार और आंशिक रूप से शनिवार सुबह भी जारी रहा। दोपहर में धूप खिली लेकिन शाम को फिर से ठंडक घुल गई। रात 9 बजे फिर बूंदाबांदी हुई।

मौसम विभाग भोपाल के विशेषज्ञ एचएस पांडेय ने बताया रविवार से आसमान साफ होने का क्रम शुरू हो जाएगा। सोमवार से तापमान में दो से तीन डिग्री की गिरावट आने के आसार हैं। वेधशाला के अनुसार शनिवार को तापमान 23 और 16.5 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। जबकि शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान 18.6 और न्यूनतम तापमान 17.8 डिग्री था। अधिकतम में 4.4 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान में 1.3 डिग्री की बढ़ोतरी हुई है।

चौबीस घंटे में जिले में औसत 9 मिमी वर्षा

जिले में चौबीस घंटे के दौरान औसत 9 मिमी वर्षा हुई है। इस दौरान उज्जैन और घट्टिया तहसील में 11-11, खाचरौद में 8, नागदा में 7, बड़नगर में 10, महिदपुर में 7 और तराना तहसील में 9 मिमी वर्षा दर्ज की गई है।

निगम ने प्रमुख स्थानों पर अलाव जलाए

शहर में बढ़ती शीतलहर को देखते हुए नगर निगम ने प्रमुख स्थानों, रेन बसरों में अलाव जलाने की शुरुआत कर दी है। आयुक्त क्षितिज सिंघल ने बताया सभी जोनल अफसरों को निर्देशित किया है कि निगम संचालित शहर के सभी रेन बसेरों के साथ ही ऐसे प्रमुख स्थल जहां पर मजदूर और बेघर लोग अधिक हैं, वहां पर अलाव जलाएं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें