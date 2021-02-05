पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

IRCTC की पिलग्रिम ट्रेन:14 फरवरी से राजकोट से पांच ज्योतिर्लिंगों के दर्शन के लिए चलेगी ट्रेन, 3 टूरिस्ट ट्रेनें भी चलाई जाएंगी

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
IRCTC 14 फरवरी से चलाने जा रही है स्पेशल ट्रेनें - Dainik Bhaskar
IRCTC 14 फरवरी से चलाने जा रही है स्पेशल ट्रेनें
  • दक्षिण दर्शन ट्रेन में उज्जैन से भी बैठ सकेंगे यात्री

इंडियन रेलवे कैटरिंग एंड टूरिज्म कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड (आईआरसीटीसी) फरवरी में दो पिलग्रिम स्पेशल टूरिस्ट ट्रेन और मार्च में दो भारत दर्शन ट्रेन चलाने जा रही है। चारों ट्रेन राजकोट से चलेंगी और लौटकर वहीं जाएंगी। इन ट्रेनों में यात्रियों के लिए चाय, नाश्ता, दोपहर व रात का भोजन, ठहरने और घूमने के लिए बस का खर्च भी किराए में शामिल होगा। इसके अलावा किराए में ही यात्रियों के चार लाख का दुर्घटना बीमा भी रहेगा। यात्रा के लिए www.irctctourism.com पर ऑनलाइन या अधिकृत एजेंट से टिकट की बुकिंग कराई जा सकेगी।

पांच ज्योर्तिलिंगों के दर्शन के साथ दक्षिण भारत का आनंद लीजिए

14 फरवरी से चलने वाली दक्षिण दर्शन पिलग्रिम स्पेशल ट्रेन राजकोट से कन्याकुमारी तक यात्रियों को सैर कराएगी। 12 दिन के सफर में यह ट्रेन यात्रियों को पांच ज्योतिर्लिंगों के दर्शन कराएगी। इसमें नासिक के त्र्यंबकेश्वर, औरंगाबाद के घृष्णेश्वर, परली के बैजनाथ, कुर्नूल के मल्लिकार्जुन और रामेश्वरम ज्योर्तिलिंग शामिल हैं।

ये है रूट चार्ट

14 फरवरी को ट्रेन राजकोट से चलेगी। बीच में सुरेंद्रनगर, विरमगाम, साबरमती स्टेशन से यात्री ट्रेन में सवार हो सकेंगे। अगले दिन 15 फरवरी को ट्रेन आनंद, वडोदरा, गोधरा, रतलाम, उज्जैन, शुजालपुर, सीहोर, हबीबगंज, होशंगाबाद होते हुए इटारसी पहुंचेगी। इन सभी स्टेशनों से सिर्फ बोर्डिंग होगी। 16 फरवरी को ट्रेन नासिक पहुंच जाएगी। यहां पर स्नान आदि के बाद यात्रियों को सड़क मार्ग से त्र्यंबकेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग के दर्शन के लिए ले जाया जाएगा। नासिक में ही रात्रि विश्राम भी होगा। इसके बाद अगले दिन 17 फरवरी को ट्रेन औरंगाबाद पहुंचेगी। यहां पर घृष्णेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग के दर्शन के साथ एलोरा की गुफाओं का भी दर्शन कर सकेंगे।

18 फरवरी को यात्रियों को परली के बैजनाथ ज्योर्तिलिंग का दर्शन कराया जाएगा। यहां से दोपहर में ही कुर्नूल के लिए यात्री रवाना हो जाएंगे। 19 फरवरी को ट्रेन कुर्नूल पहुंचेगी। यहां सड़क मार्ग से यात्रियों को मल्लिकार्जुन ज्योतिर्लिंग के दर्शन के ले जाया जाएगा। उसके बाद रामेश्वरम के लिए ट्रेन निकलेगी। 20 फरवरी को ट्रेन रामेश्वरम पहुंचेगी। यहां रात्रि विश्राम होगा।

21 फरवरी को सुबह रामेश्वरम ज्योतिर्लिंग के दर्शन के बाद दोपहर में मदुरई के लिए यात्री रवाना होंगे। यहां मीनाक्षी मंदिर के दर्शन के बाद यात्री नागरकोइल के लिए रवाना हो जाएंगे। रात भर सफर के बाद 22 फरवरी की सुबह ट्रेन कन्याकुमारी के नागरकोइल स्टेशन पहुंचेगी।

यहां से यात्री बस से कन्याकुमारी जाएंगे। वहां विवेकानंद मेमोरियल एवं गांधी मंडपम का भ्रमण कराया जाएगा। कन्याकुमारी में ही यात्रियों को रात्रि विश्राम करना होगा। 23 फरवरी को नागरकोइल स्टेशन से ट्रेन वापस राजकोट के लिए प्रस्थान करेगी। 25 फरवरी को ट्रेन राजकोट पहुंचेगी।

ट्रेन में 11 कोच होंगे

ट्रेन में 11 कोच होंगे। जिसमें पांच कोच स्लीपर क्लास और पांच 3rd एसी के होंगे। एक कोच कोविड के लिए आरक्षित होगा। सफर के दौरान किसी यात्री में कोरोना के लक्षण पाए जाएंगे तो उसे इस कोच में आइसोलेट किया जाएगा। यात्रा से पहले सभी कोच और यात्रियों को सैनेटाइज किया जाएगा।

SL के लिए 11340 और 3RD AC के लिए 18900 रुपए होगा टूर पैकेज

स्लीपर श्रेणी के यात्रियों के लिए 11340 रुपए और 3rd एसी में यात्रा के लिए 18900 रुपए प्रतियात्री का टूर पैकेज है। स्लीपर कोच के यात्रियों को यात्रा के दौरान धर्मशाला या डोरमेट्री में रात्रि विश्राम कराया जाएगा। वातानुकूलित कोच के यात्रियों को डीलक्स होटल मे शेयरिंग के बेसिस पर रात्रि विश्राम की सुविधा दी जाएगी। शाकाहारी भोजन, टूरिस्ट बसों से भ्रमण, सूचना के लिए टूर स्कॉर्ट व टूर मैनेजर, ट्रेन में सुरक्षा गार्ड और सफाईकर्मी रहेंगे। यात्रियों को अपना फोटोयुक्त पहचान पत्र साथ रखना होगा। मंदिर दर्शन के लिए प्रवेश शुल्क का खर्च यात्रियों को करना होगा। वरिष्ठ नागरिकों को मेडिकल और फिटनेस सर्टिफिकेट देना होगा।

प्रस्थान से एक दिन पहले टिकट रद्द करा सकेंगे

यदि कोई यात्री रिजर्वेशन के बाद यात्रा नहीं करना चाहता है तो यात्रा से एक दिन पहले टिकट को रद्द कराने की सुविधा होगी। रद्दीकरण की राशि चेक के माध्यम से वापस की जाएगी। इसके लिए यात्री को पैनकार्ड की छायाप्रति देना होगा। चार से सात दिन तक पैकेज मूल्य का 50 प्रतिशत, चार दिन से कम पर पैकेज मूल्य का 100 प्रतिशत, 8 से 14 दिन के अंदर पैकेज मूल्य की 25 प्रतिशत राशि वापस की जाएगी।

IRCTC इन ट्रेनों को भी चलाने जा रहा है

1. नमामि गंगे पिलग्रिम स्पेशल ट्रेन (WZPSTT04)

यात्रा दिनांक : 27 फरवरी 2021 से 08 मार्च 2021 तक

दर्शनीय स्थल : वाराणसी, गया, कोलकाता, गंगा सागर, पुरी।

पैकेज टैरिफ: (जीएसटी सहित) स्टैंडर्ड (SL) RS.9,450/- उपलब्ध बर्थ – 330
कम्फर्ट (3 AC) RS.15,750/- उपलब्ध बर्थ – 350

2. कुंभ हरिद्धार भारत दर्शन (WZBD297)

यात्रा की दिनांक : 06 मार्च 2021 से 14.मार्च 2021 तक।

दर्शनीय स्थल : मथुरा, हरिद्वार, ऋषिकेश, अमृतसर, वैष्णोदेवी

पैकेज टैरिफ: – (जीएसटी सहित) स्टैंडर्ड (SL) Rs. 8,505/- उपलब्ध बर्थ – 800
कम्फर्ट (3 AC) Rs.10,395/- उपलब्ध बर्थ – 64

3. दक्षिण भारत दर्शन (WZBD298)

यात्रा दिनांक : 20 मार्च 2021 से 31 मार्च 2021 तक।

दर्शनीय स्थल : रामेश्वरम, मदुराई, कन्याकुमारी, त्रिवेन्द्रम, गुरुवायुर, तिरुपति, मैसूर।

पैकेज टैरिफ: – (जीएसटी सहित) स्टैंडर्ड (SL) Rs. 11,340/- उपलब्ध बर्थ – 800
कम्फर्ट (3 AC) Rs. 13,860/- उपलब्ध बर्थ – 64

