पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ujjain
  • Gang Rape After Giving Intoxicating Substance To A Girl Student, 20 Years Imprisonment To Criminals, The Main Accused Unconscious As Soon As They Hear The Sentence

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फैसला:छात्रा को नशीला पदार्थ पिलाकर गैंग रेप, अपराधियों को 20 साल का कारावास, सजा सुनते ही मुख्य आरोपी बेहोश

उज्जैन21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जन्मदिन की पार्टी के बहाने छात्रा को नीलगंगा कॉलोनी ले गए थे, अर्थदंड की राशि पीड़िता को देने के आदेश

जन्मदिन पर छात्रा को नशीला पदार्थ पिलाकर उसका अपहरण कर उसके साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म किया गया। मामले में आरोपियों को कोर्ट ने 20 साल के कठोर कारावास की सजा सुनाई है। सजा सुनते ही मुख्य आरोपी कोर्ट में बेहोश हो गया।

कोर्ट ने आरोपियों पर 9500 रुपए का अर्थदंड भी किया है। कोर्ट ने अपने फैसले में कहा- अर्थदंड की राशि पीड़िता को दिलवाई जाए। उप-संचालक (अभियोजन) डॉ. साकेत व्यास ने बताया पीड़िता ने 31 अगस्त-2017 को थाना नीलगंगा पर रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाई कि 29 अगस्त-2017 को मेरा जन्मदिन था। आरोपी मेरा दोस्त है, जो उज्जैन के एक स्कूल में पढ़ता है, जिसे मैं करीब दो साल से जानती हूं। मेरे जन्मदिन पर मेरे दोस्त ने मुझे चौपाटी पर बुलाया तो मैं अपराह्न साढ़े चार बजे उससे मिलने गई थी।

आरोपी ने मुझे बधाई दी तथा मुझे मीठी-मीठी बातों से बहलाया और बोला कि जन्मदिन की पार्टी मनाने का प्रोग्राम मैंने एक होटल में रखा है और तुम्हें चलना पड़ेगा। मैं उसकी बात को टाल नहीं सकी और मजबूरी में उसके साथ बाइक पर बैठ गई। आरोपी मुझे नीलगंगा क्षेत्र की एक कॉॅलोनी में ले गया। जहां उसके तीन अन्य साथी भी मिले। आरोपी ने ड्रिंक आर्डर की तथा खाने के लिए भी आर्डर किया। ड्रिंक से बदबू आने पर मैंने मना किया तो उन्होंने मुझे जबरदस्ती पिला दी। जिससे मुझे चक्कर आने लगे। कुछ समय तक मुझे आरोपी ड्रिंक पिलाता रहा। इसके बाद मुझे यह कहकर कि वह मुझे घर छोड़ देगा, करीब शाम साढ़े छह बजे मुझे नीलगंगा क्षेत्र की काॅलोनी के एक घर के कमरे में ले गए और मुझे कमरे में बंद कर दिया।

मैं घबरा गई, चिल्लाने लगी तो मेरा मुंह आरोपी देवेंद्र ने बंद कर दिया और मेरे साथ दुष्कर्म किया। जब आरोपी देवेंद्र मेरे साथ गलत काम कर रहा था, तब उसके साथी सहयोग कर रहे थे। चारों ने मिलकर मुझसे बोला कि अगर किसी को यह बात बताई तो जान से खत्म कर देगे। उसके बाद आरोपी मुझे रात 12 बजे घर के पास छोड़कर भाग गया। मैंने पूरी घटना अपने मम्मी-पापा को बताई। उसके बाद रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाने आई हूं।

इन आरोपियों को हुई सजा
जांच के बाद पुलिस ने प्रकरण दर्ज कर लिया। न्यायालय विशेष न्यायाधीश (पॉक्सो एक्ट) डॉ. आरती शुक्ला पांडेय, षष्ठम अपर सत्र न्यायाधीश ने आरोपी देवेंद्र पिता नरेंद्र सिंह उम्र 23 साल निवासी उज्जैन, लोकेंद्र सिंह पिता भेरूसिंह, उम्र 27 साल निवासी जिला देवास व चीकू उर्फ प्रतीक पिता राजेश निवासी उज्जैन को धारा 6 पाॅक्सो अधिनियम एवं धारा 376(डी) भादवि में 20 साल के कठोर कारावास व धारा 366 भादवि में 10 साल के कठोर कारावास, 363, 506 भादवि में सात साल का कठोर कारावास एवं धारा 323, 342 भादवि में एक साल के कठोर कारावास की सजा सुनाई तथा आरोपियों पर 9500 रुपए का अर्थदंड किया। जैसे ही न्यायालय ने निर्णय सुनाया तो आरोपी देवेंद्र बेहोश हो गया। न्यायालय द्वारा जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के माध्यम से पीड़िता को प्रतिकर दिलवाए जाने की अनुशंसा की है। न्यायालय ने आरोपी पर किए गए अर्थदंड की राशि पीड़िता को प्रदान करने के आदेश जारी किए। प्रकरण में शासन की ओर से पैरवी सूरज बछेरिया विशेष लोक अभियोजक ने की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser