आज करवा चौथ:कामाख्या का सिंदूर व सिक्के डाक से मंगवाए

उज्जैन37 मिनट पहले
  • महिलाएं निराहार व्रत, चंद्र की पूजा कर पति की दीर्घायु की प्रार्थना करेंगी

महिलाएं बुधवार को करवा चौथ पर निराहार व्रत करेंगी। चंद्रोदय पर पूजन कर पति की दीर्घायु के लिए प्रार्थना करेंगी। पति पत्नियों को उपहार देकर प्रसन्न करेंगे। पति-पत्नी के स्नेह के पर्व को लेकर बाजारों में मंगलवार को दिनभर चहल-पहल रही।

महिलाएं पूजन सामग्री, करवा आदि की खरीद के लिए निकलीं वहीं पुरुष उपहार लेते दिखे। ज्योतिषविद् अर्चना सरमंडल के अनुसार चतुर्थी तिथि मंगलवार-बुधवार तड़के 4.25 से शुरू होगी। बुधवार को दिनभर और रातभर रहेगी। बुधवार-गुरुवार तड़के 5.14 बजे समाप्त होगी। बुधवार को चंद्रोदय का समय रात 8.31 बजे है। महिलाएं चंद्र पूजन रात 10 बजे तक कर सकती हैं।

सामूहिक कार्यक्रम नहीं होंगे

पंजाबी समाज की महिलाओं द्वारा सामूहिक रूप से करवा चौथ मनाई जाती है। कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते इस बार कार्यक्रम घरों में ही होगा। सुमित नारंग के अनुसार इस बार सामूहिक कार्यक्रम निरस्त कर दिया है।

साल में एक बार खुलते हैं पट

इंदौर-उन्हेल बायपास पर जीवनखेड़ी के पास करवा चौथ माता मंदिर के पट बुधवार को खुलेंगे। महिलाओं को कामाख्या का सिंदूर और सिक्के दिए जाएंगे। मंदिर बनाने वाले डॉ. केसी नागवंशी ने बताया कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते माता का सिंदूर और सिक्के डाक से मंगवाए हैं, जो देवी को अर्पित किए हैं।

बुधवार को करवा चौथ पर साल में एक बार मंदिर के पट खोले जाएंगे। करवा चौथ माता का मंदिर समाजसेवी डॉ. केसी नागवंशी और उनकी पत्नी उषा नागवंशी ने बनवाया था। डॉ. नागवंशी दर्शन के लिए आने वाली सुहागिनों को यह सिंदूर, सिक्के और कपड़े नि:शुल्क भेंट करते हैं।

मंदिर के पट सुबह 8 बजे खोले जाएंगे। दर्शन करने का समय शाम 6 बजे तक रहेगा। डॉ. नागवंशी ने श्रद्धालुओं से मास्क लगाकर मंदिर आने का अनुरोध किया है।

