उज्जैन में मेगा लोक अदालत का बड़ा फैसला:महाकालेश्वर मंदिर के सामने हारफूल दुकानदारों को मिला न्याय, मंदिर समिति देगी दुकान आवंटन में प्राथमिकता

एक मिनट पहले
फैसले के बाद जिला जज एनपी सिंह (नीले सूट में) को बाबा महाकाल की प्रतिमा देकर आभार जताती महिलाएं
  • महाकाल मंदिर प्रबंध समिति और वादी के बीच अदालत में हुआ समझौता

उज्जैन में महाकालेश्वर मंदिर के सामने हारफूल, धार्मिक व खाद्य सामग्री के दुकानदारों के लिए शनिवार का दिन खुशियों भरा रहा। मेगा लोक अदालत में महाकालेश्वर मंदिर प्रबंध समिति और 32 विस्थापित दुकानदारों के बीच समझौता हुआ। जेएफएमसी हेमंत मेहरा की अदालत में हुए इस फैसले के आधार पर विस्थापित दुकानदारों को प्रबंध समिति महाकाल मंदिर से 500 मीटर दूर बनने वाली दुकानों के आंवटन में प्राथमिकता देगी। विस्थापितों ने इसे ऐतिहासिक फैसला बताते हुए जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश एनपी सिंह को बाबा महाकाल की प्रतिमा भेंट कर आभार जताया।

यह है मामला

दरअसल, महाकालेश्वर मंदिर के विस्तारीकरण योजना के तहत मंदिर के सामने दुकानों को हटाया जाना प्रस्तावित है। इससे मंदिर के सामने करीब 32 दुकानदार ऐसे हैं जो हारफूल, धार्मिक व खाद्य सामग्री बेचकर आजीविका चलाते हैं। इस फैसले से उनके सामने आजीविका का संकट पैदा हो गया था। पीड़ितों की ओर से माया शर्मा ने इस फैसले के खिलाफ अदालत की शरण ली थी। इसी मामले में मेगा लोक अदालत में वादीगणों और प्रबंध समिति के बीच समझौता हुआ।

तीन बिन्दुओं पर यह है समझौता

  1. प्रंबंध समिति ने दुकानों के किराए में 10 गुना बढ़ोत्तरी की थी। इसे अब किराए के रेंज के आधार पर कम करते हुए 6 गुना पर सहमति बनी है।
  2. महाकालेश्वर मंदिर में विस्तारीकरण योजना के तहत वादीगणों की दुकानें हटना तय थीं। नवीन कार्ययोजना में दुकानें देने का प्रस्ताव नहीं था। समझौते के आधार पर अब निर्मित होने वाली दुकानों में हारफूल, धार्मिक व खाद्य सामग्री विक्रय के लिए वादीगणों को न्यूनतम लागत पर आवंटन में प्राथमिकता दी जाएगी। समय-समय पर प्रबंध समिति विधि अनुसार किराया वृद्धि करेगी। जिसे वादी पक्ष ने स्वीकार किया।
  3. प्रीमियम की राशि किराए की राशि में समायोजित नहीं होगी। लेकिन वादीगण को नवीन दुकान आवंटन में जो प्रतिभूति तय होगी वह राशि समायोजित की जाएगी।
