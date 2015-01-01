पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेवा:भाविप के शिविर 250 लोगों का स्वास्थ्य जांचा, 30 मरीजों के 5 लाख तक के ऑपरेशन नि:शुल्क किए

उज्जैन2 दिन पहले
भारत विकास परिषद विक्रमादित्य ने नानाखेड़ा स्थित परशुराम मंदिर परिसर में 28वां मेगा स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण शिविर लगाया। शिविर में 250 लोगों परीक्षण कर नि:शुल्क दवाई उपलब्ध कराई गई। इंडेक्स कॉलेज व हॉस्पिटल एवं रिसर्च सेंटर इंदौर के सहयोग आयोजित शिविर में आयुष्मान भारत योजनांतर्गत 30 मरीजों के 5 लाख रुपए तक के ऑपरेशन भी नि:शुल्क किए गए।

डॉ. सुनील शर्मा व शिविर संयोजक डॉ. जितेंद्र शर्मा ने बताया शिविर में जनरल फिजिशियन के साथ आंख, नाक-कान-गला, हड्डी, हृदय, शिशु व स्त्री रोग विशेषज्ञों ने सेवा दी। इस अवसर पर अतिथि अभा पुजारी महासंघ अध्यक्ष महेश पुजारी, डॉ. गिरधर सोनी, डॉ. चंद्रप्रकाश पाटीदार, डॉ. अजय मंडलोई, विजय चौधरी व त्रिलोक पटेल थे। अध्यक्षता भगवान शर्मा ने की। संचालन दिनेश दिग्गज ने किया। आभार श्याम मेहता ने माना।

